Meet the Students of Next on Stage: David Carver's Turn as Tony in West Side Story Helped Him Grow as An Actor

What charity did you pick and why?

I picked The Trevor Project, which is an incredible nonprofit organization that focuses on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ + youth. Through a toll - free telephone number, it operates The Trevor Lifeline, a confidential service that offers trained counselors for LGBTQ + youth in need. This organization is very important to me, because I care so much for the safety of LGBTQ + youth. I've always grown up in a super supportive family, and that's not the case for most. This organization provides a comforting, safe place for teens who are hurting and don't get the support from their families. This organization provides support, love, and care for those individuals who need it most.

Share a memory from seeing a stage production!

I'll never forget seeing Mean Girls on Broadway in the summer of 2019, and being completely in AWE of everything about that show. I remember crying several times in the audience because of how incredible it was. I remember watching Grey Henson play Damien, and thinking to myself "I want to do exactly what he's doing. This role would be such a dream to play one day."

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

I have such great memories getting to play Tony in West Side Story my senior year of High School at my local theatre. That show is so beautiful, and has always been a favorite of mine. I never thought I would ever get the chance to play that role, so getting the opportunity was such an honor! The whole show experience helped me grow so much as an actor & overall performer :)

