David Byrne Launches New Monthly Radio Show HERE COMES EVERYBODY

A new episode of the show, which features playlists curated by Byrne, will air on the first of every month.

David Byrne launches his new monthly radio show, 'Here Comes Everybody,' today, August 1, NME reports.

The show launches on the Sonos Sound System Station in the Sonos App and will be available online via Mixcloud, beginning August 2. A new episode will air on the first of every month.

"I make a new playlist every month!" Byrne said about the show. "I try not to repeat songs, but sometimes one can't help going back to something one loves."

He says that each playlist tends to follow a theme, include "Movie scores, current releases, South Indian surprises, Turkish pop."

"You may not like them all, but then come back next month and there it will be...the music you have been waiting for your whole life," he said.

David Byrne wrote and starred in American Utopia on Broadway, which is coming to HBO later this year. The filmed version of the musical is directed by Academy Award winning director Spike Lee.

The Broadway production featured Academy®, Grammy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning musician Byrne (Talking Heads), together with 11 musical artists from around the world performing songs from Byrne's 2018 album of the same name, along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career for a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theater. The original American Utopia album, as well as the Broadway cast recording, were released on Warner Music Group's Nonesuch Records.

American Utopia, the album upon which the stage show is based, received a Grammy nomination and was the first by Byrne to reach No. 1 on the Top Current Album Chart. Released by Warner Music Group's Nonesuch Records in 2018, it was a global hit and the accompanying tour reached more than 27 countries with 150 concert dates.

