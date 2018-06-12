David Alan Grier and Steven Weber Join the Hollywood Bowl's ANNIE

Additional casting has been announced for the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming production of Annie on Friday, July 27, at 8 PM, Saturday, July 28, at 8 PM and Sunday, July 29, at 7:30 PM. The new cast members are David Alan Grier as Daddy Warbucks and Steven Weber as Franklin Delano Roosevelt ("FDR"). The production also stars the previously announced Ana Gasteyer as Miss Hannigan,

Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis, and Lea Salonga as Grace Farrell.

Annie will be helmed by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden, conducted byTodd Ellison,and choreographed by Eamon Foley. Annie's book is by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin.Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Three-time Tony and Grammy Award® nominee David Alan Grier was trained in Shakespeare at Yale, where he received an MFA from the Yale School of Drama. Grier has enjoyed many accolades and awards throughout his career, not the least of which was his inclusion on Comedy Central's list of the "100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time." Currently, Grier is touring the stand-up comedy circuit with the In Living Color cast.

On the big screen, he was recently seen in The Big Sick. Grier made his film debut in Streamers (1983), directed by Robert Altman, for which he won the Golden Lion for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival. He also appeared in the Wayans Brothers' spoof movie Dance Flick (2009). He can be seen in the upcoming Will Smith-produced film Sprinter.

Grier's television work is highlighted by a turn as principal cast member on the Emmy Award-winning sketch comedy show In Living Color (1990-1994), where he helped to create some of the show's most memorable characters, DAG (2000-2001), and Life with Bonnie (2003), which earned an Image and Golden Satellite nomination. He created, wrote and executive produced a show for Comedy Central called Chocolate News (2008) and starred in The Watsons Go to Birmingham, a Hallmark Channel adaptation of Paul Curtis' 1996 Newbery Award-winning novel by the same name. In 2014, Grier starred as Principal Carl Gaines on the CBS series Bad Teacher. He will star in The Cool Kids from 20th Century Fox Television in association with FX Productions later this year.

Grier began his professional career on Broadway as Jackie Robinson in The First, for which he earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical and won the Theatre World Award (1981). He then joined the cast of Dreamgirls before going on to star opposite Denzel Washington in A Soldier's Play, for which both actors reprised their roles in the film adaptation, A Soldier's Story (1984).

In 2009/2010 Grier starred in David Mamet's acclaimed play Race opposite James Spader and Kerry Washington at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway, for which he received his second Tony Award nomination. Grier received the third Tony Award nomination of his career in 2012 for his performance in the "stand-out role of the rakish, drug-dealing Sporting Life" (NY Times) in The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess. Grier received his first Grammy nomination when the cast recording of The Gershwins' Porgy & Bessreceived a 2013 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

Steven Weber made his New York stage debut opposite Geraldine Page in Odets' Paradise Lost and soon made it to Broadway in Tom Stoppard's The Real Thing. After a stint on As the World Turns, he went on to appear in The Flamingo Kid, Hamburger Hill, Single White Female, The Temp, Jeffrey, and Dracula: Dead and Loving It!

On television, Weber played the young John F. Kennedy in the mini-series The Kennedys of Massachusetts and Jack Torrance in ABC's remake of The Shining. Weber gained national attention in the NBC sitcom Wings, and again, ten years later, in Aaron Sorkin's Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.

Returning to the stage, Weber played 'Leo Bloom' in the hit Broadway production The Producers, starred in National Anthems at London's Old Vic and, most recently, in The Philanthropist opposite Matthew Broderick.

Weber's latest work includes starring in TNT's Murder in the First, ABC Family's Chasing Life, CW's iZombie and guest starred in "The Shucker" in HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. Currently, he can be seen on Ballers and in the upcoming season of the Epix series Get Shorty. Last summer, Weber appeared for the first time at the Hollywood Bowl in the acclaimed production of Mamma Mia!

