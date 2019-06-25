Dave Chappelle Adds Second Week to Residency on Broadway

Comedian and actor, Dave Chappelle, has added a second week of performances for his Broadway debut this summer at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Arguably the most prolific touring comic on the circuit, Chappelle's shows notably sell out within minutes of their announcement. The ten shows will now run from July 9 through July 20 only.

Chappelle, whose award-winning comedy is trademarked by his sharp wit and irreverent social commentary, explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics, and fame. In 2017, he released four highly anticipated specials on Netflix: "The Art of Spin," "Deep in the Heart of Texas," "Equanimity and The Bird Revelations." All four specials were delivered on vinyl as double-feature albums and received Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album in 2018 and 2019. Pollstar awarded Chappelle with Comedy Tour of The Year in 2014 and 2018 and he captured his second Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special with Equanimity in 2018.

Tickets for the extension week will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 28 at 10AM EST through www.TicketMaster.com and by phone at 877-250-2929.





