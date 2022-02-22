Dancing Classrooms Announces MAD HOT BALL 2022

Join Dancing Classrooms on May 12, 2022 at 7:30pm EST at the Edison Ballroom in the heart of the Theater District for a night of dance and celebration! The long-awaited annual MAD HOT BALL is making its defiantly joyful debut back in-person for the first time since the pandemic began. MAD HOT BALL 2022 is Dancing Classrooms' largest, annual fundraising event and the public is invited to support and attend. Celebrate the resurgence of New York City's vibrant arts and culture scene and honor the NYC students, educators, and artists who persevered through the power and joy of social dance.

Get tickets here!

The mission of Dancing Classrooms is to cultivate essential life skills in youth through the practice of social dance. Throughout its history, this non-profit has shown its commitment to justice, equality and inclusion by engaging more than 600,0000 children worldwide, many from underserved communities. Dancing Classrooms programs are taught with a progressive-minded, inclusive approach that embraces every student's identity and builds on their abilities.

"Our MAD HOT BALL 2022 will be a galvanizing event, bringing together in-person Dancing Classrooms' longtime supporters, new friends made over the last two years, alumni, illuminati of the social danceworld to advocate for a more inclusive, creative, holistic, and relevant education that includes dance for every child," says Nancy Kleaver, Dancing Classrooms Executive Director.

Dancing Classrooms and The Edison Ballroom will uphold all safety guidelines, and full COVID vaccination will be required to attend. There will be direct communication with guests in the weeks leading up to May 12 with further requirements and updates, adhering to safety mandates.

MAD HOT BALL 2022 will celebrate "Dancing Through It All," highlighting student transformations, resulting from the joy, connection and social-emotional benefits of social dance during a multi-year, global pandemic. The evening will also honor the collective leadership and bravery of organizations and individuals that helped New York thrive and power through these tough times.

This year, MAD HOT BALL 2022 will be Co-Chaired by Dancing Classrooms Vice Chair Patrice Tanaka and well-respected ballroom dance icon Edward Simon. There will be exciting student performances, live music by The Paul Errico Orchestra, a silent auction, food and beverage design by celebrity chef Mina Newman, and of course, dancing! The evening's honorees will be announced soon.

"Dancing is one of the most expressive ways we celebrate and communicate our cultures and communities. We strive to inspire children to look at each other, care about others and themselves and take pride in their hard teamwork on and off the dance floor. At Dancing Classrooms, our mission guides us to reach children through dancing to address fundamental issues of mutual respect and self-esteem in the elegant way that only social dance can deliver. A donation of any amount will truly have a direct and powerful effect on the lives of students during these unprecedented times," says Board Chair, Carrie Shea Steinmetz.

Details on corporate sponsorship, VIP Tables and Tickets, and general Supporter Tickets can be found here. Individuals may donate and/or RSVP using the link here.

For more information on the Dancing Classrooms, visit DancingClassrooms.org and follow @DancingClassroomsNYC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

#DancingClassrooms #MadHotBall2022 #MadHotBall