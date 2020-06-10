Dances For A Variable Population Presents REVIVAL 4: VIRTUAL!

Celebrating the resilience, vitality, and joy of age in response to this time of COVID-19 and the strengthened American fight for equality and justice for all, Dances For A Variable Population (DVP) will present, REVIVAL 4: Virtual! This five-day virtual performance festival features daily interactive dance workshops free and open to the public with a grand finale performance, REVIVAL 4: Virtual!, featuring eight legendary dance artists and 50 non-professional senior dancers.



The dancers reflect to us the strength, wisdom and beauty of older age, a message of particular importance in light of the challenges of this time. Through their experience and examples of unity, we are reminded of the importance of community and connection.



For REVIVAL 4: Virtual! Dances For A Variable Population welcomes choreographers Shirley Black Brown Coward (Broadway, George Faison Universal Dance Theatre), Tina Bush (Forces of Nature), George Faison (Tony Award Choreographer of The Wiz on Broadway), Ellen Graff (Martha Graham Company), Audrey Madison (Charles Moore Dance Theatre), Myna Majors (The WNBA N.Y. Liberty Timeless Torches), Sandra Rivera (founding member of Ballet Hispanico) and Marnie Thomas Woods (Martha Graham Company) along with artistic director of DVP Naomi Goldberg Haas and the multi-generational DVP dance company. REVIVAL 4: Virtual! will also feature 50 seniors from DVP's free MOVEMENT SPEAKS zoom classes and phone conferencing class which take place daily.



In a project of historical, social and technical innovation, REVIVAL 4: Virtual!, highlights five choreographers, extraordinary artists who trained in dance traditions of the 20th century. They transmit and interpret the essence of Martha Graham, Charles Moore, Katherine Dunham and Alvin Ailey, celebrating the past performing careers

of these artists and the impact these techniques have had on dance history and their lives in a completely new way. Through exploration from their homes, in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens, REVIVAL 4: Virtual! will bring audiences the unique expression of older adults mixed with the power of older trained professionals through choreography created entirely online.



This one-of-a-kind event will be free to the public. It will provide diverse audiences an opportunity to see movement distilled from the seminal techniques of legendary geniuses, to see the eloquence of the older brain/older body and witness the intergenerational connection in the spirit of creation and collaboration. Performances will also include daily interactive free open-access workshops for adults of all ages and abilities. Through these workshops, audiences including adults of all ages and abilities, will dance in ways that are new to them, be stretched physically and intellectually, and gain new experiences of personal mastery. A culminating performance will join all the choreographers and dancers followed by an interactive panel with the artists at 6 pm, Saturday, June 27th. To learn more about the choreographers and join in activities and events leading up to the Festival, visit http://www.revival4.com.



ONLINE FREE ACCESS REVIVAL 4 VIRTUAL! FESTIVAL PROGRAM AND VENUE INFORMATION



Members of the public of all ages and dance abilities are invited to participate in this online festival. Access to REVIVAL 4 Virtual! is free with RSVP on the Festival website http://www.revival4.com.



REVIVAL 4: Virtual!, connects a multi-generational dance company with female choreographers in their 60s, 70s and 80s through a free-access virtual format. Now, as part of DVP's 11th year of free performances in iconic spaces, the world premiere of REVIVAL 4: Virtual!, will take place Tuesday to Saturday, June 23 to June 27 in daily free and open access virtual performances from 12-7pm with a daily interactive ALL TOGETHER DANCE workshop with live mini performances on Zoom from 5-6pm and daily LIVE streamed Q&A featuring selected choreographers and invited guests. REVIVAL 4: Virtual! will culminate with a LIVE streamed FINALE performance via Zoom followed by an interactive panel with all the choreographers on Saturday June 27 at 6pm linking all the dances with the responses from the communities of New York City.

All events are free. Registration is required for ALL PARTICIPATORY and LIVE STREAMED events. Register at www.revival4.com

