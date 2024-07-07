Dancers Who Choreograph Will Host Showcase

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dancers Who Choreograph is the second branch of Dancers Who NYC, which started as Dancers Who Sing- a successful Green Room 42 cabaret produced by Viktoria Chiappa. Chiappa has teamed up with co-producers Sarah Juliet Shaw and Eric Waters to expand the Dancers Who universe by providing more platforms for dancers to show their various professional skills.

The Dancers Who Choreograph showcase is a new opportunity for up and coming choreographers to present their work in a professional environment. Many choreography showcases in NYC require submission fees and a full video of the piece the choreographer intends to present. This creates a barrier to entry for new choreographers trying to establish a professional portfolio of their work. Together with their partnership with Ripley-Grier, Dancers Who Choreograph has been able to provide a professional platform for choreographers to flex their creative muscles through subsidized rehearsal space, no-fee submissions, and flexible submission requirements. DWC also aims to broaden the artist's connections by inviting industry professionals such as casting directors, agents, directors, choreographers, and producers to the showcase. This provides an opportunity not just for the choreographers, but for the dancers who are performing in their pieces as well.

The Dancers Who Choreograph Showcase will feature the work of: Kellyann Coyle, Shany Dagan, Jenifer Dillow, Julia Feeley, Kat Katona, Revati Mahurkar, Yurika Ono, Sarah Juliet Shaw, Yasmyn Sumiyoshi, Raquel Umbarila, Adam Wedesky and Jessica Wockenfuss.

The showcase will be held at Ripley-Grier 305 West 38th street on July 14, 2024 and will have a 5pm and 7:30pm performance, both will have livestream options. Tickets here.