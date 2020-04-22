Dancer Ilona Murai Has Passed Away at 96
Dance Magazine has reported that Broadway dancer Ilona Murai has passed away at the age of 96 due to COVID-19 and dementia.
Read the full story HERE.
Ilona Murai began her career as a soloist for the Metropolitan Opera Ballet. At 15 years old, she was the youngest member ever to be accepted into the company.
On Broadway, Murai was a featured dancer in Inside USA, Touch and Go, Bless You All and By the Beautiful Sea, Paint Your Wagon, Oklahoma (European Tour and at City Center) Goldilocks, John Murray Anderson's Almanac, Shangri-La, and The Girl Who Came To Supper.
Murai was also the star of General Motors' Motorama, and had featured TV appearances on "The Ray Bolger Show," "Omnibus" and "The Seven Lively Arts."
Ilona Murai was married to Sheppard Kerman, a playwright and actor.
