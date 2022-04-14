Dance Studio Alliance to Present MOVING FORWARD TOGETHER

Dance Studio Alliance, the unprecedented collective of diverse dance organizations reimagining the tapestry of the NYC dance community, will present Moving Forward Together, an evening of performances from seven studios represented in the alliance on Saturday, April 16, 8:00 p.m.

The showcase will spotlight the initiation of DSA's mission to transform NYC's dance culture and community through accessibility, diversity, and inclusion. The performance will be held at the KnJ Theater inside the Peridance Center, an intimate black box performance venue located near Union Square at 126 East 13th Street, New York, NY, 10003, on the ground floor. The theater is easily accessible by the 4,5,6,N,R,Q,W and L subway lines. A post-performance reception with appetizers and drinks will be held so that audience members may interact with the leaders of the influential organization and learn more about their work in advocacy and community building for dancers. Net profits from the evening will be re-invested towards the creation of DSA programs aimed to strengthen the infrastructure of the NYC dance community.

REPERTORY AND TICKET INFORMATION

Performances will include the work of professional and student dancers from diverse backgrounds and genres representing seven of the dance studios involved in the alliance. The repertory information for the evening is as follows: Bridge for Dance presents Timbalaye choreographed by Joamer Gonzalez PeriDance presents So Close (excerpts) choreographed by Jearad Palazo and Meditations on an Open Road choreographed by Igal Perry PMT House of Dance presents Rise (Snippets - Work in Progress) choreographed by Pavan Thimmaiah, Rich James, and Mica Butnar, as well as Give Me More choreographed by Mini Zhang SassClass presents Sass is a Woman choreographed by David Machicad and Cash Me choreographed by Tony Guerrero Steps on Broadway presents HERE choreographed by Terk Lewis Union Street Dance / Eva Dean Dance presents Poise choreographed by Eva Dean Tickets are $20 advance purchase, $25 at door. A post reception gala ticket is available for $30, $40 at the door. Ticket can be purchased at

https://peridance.ticketleap.com/dancestudioalliance/

ABOUT DANCE Studio Alliance

Dance Studio Alliance NYC (DSA) was initiated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting closures of dance studios across the city. DSA is a coalition of dance leaders who work to inform, lobby, unite, and empower the community and dance leaders to better the dance community. Through their collaboration, DSA created a comprehensive health guidance handbook for industry professionals to utilize to limit the spread of COVID-19 in reopening, which has been used as a model nationally. With participating members from 16 influential dance organizations, DSA inspires the dance sector to reimagine the impact of dance studios in their communities and create a tapestry of dance culture in New York City.