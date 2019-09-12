Dance Now Announces Lineup For 2019 Festival Encore, September 26
DANCE NOW announces the lineup for the 2019 Festival ENCORE! The one-night-only performance will feature the 10 choreographers/companies selected by the DANCE NOW producers for having most successfully met the 2019 DANCE NOW Challenge: to create a clear and complete artistic statement in five minutes or less for the specifics of the stage at Joe's Pub. This year's Challenge winner is Nicole Vaughan-Diaz. As the Challenge winner, Vaughan-Diaz will receive a $1,500 stipend and a weeklong creative residency at DANCE NOW Silo on Kirkland Farm in Bucks County, PA. The ENCORE! program will be hosted by Deborah Lohse (aka TruDee).
The performance will take place on Thursday, September 26, at 7pm, at Joe's Pub. ENCORE! tickets are $25 in advance/$30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 212-967-7555, online at joespub.com, and in person at The Public Theater box office from 2pm to 6pm. Joe's Pub at The Public is located at 425 Lafayette Street (between East 4th Street and Astor Place).
The ENCORE! Program:
Tsiambwom M. Akuchu
K?oemwet?oe (Revelations)a??
Choreographed and performed by Tsiambwom M. Akuchu
Carousel
Choreographed and performed by Adam Barruch
Music by Jacques Brel
SoLo
Choreographed by Mark Gindick in collaboration with David Neumann and Michael Bongar
Performed by Mark Gindick
Music by Frank Sinatra and Patrick Swayze
Orlando Hernández
guacero
Choreographed and performed by Orlando Hernández
Music by Totó la Momposina and Gabo Lugo
Cleo Mack / Rock Dance Collective
Arrangement
Choreographed by Cleo Mack
Performed by Blair Ritchie, Kelli McGovern, Mandy Stallings
Music by Peggy Lee
Claire Porter / PORTABLES
Sentenced to Sentences (excerpt)
Choreographed and performed by Claire Porter
Text by Claire Porter
Music by Camile Saint-Saëns
DUET
Choreographed by Gus Solomons jr
Performed by Gus Solomons jr with Li'l Gus
Music by Ryuichi Sakamoto
Isaias Santamaria
The Untitled Love
Choreographed and performed by Isaias Santamaria in collaboration with Eila Vallis
Music by Bal-Sagoth and Jimmy Durante
Megan Williams Dance Projects
Sure, Am
Choreographed and performed by Megan Williams
Music by Helen Reddy
Nicole Vaughan-Diaz
a portrait of them
Choreographed by Nicole Vaughan-Diaz
Performed by Ryan Rouland-Smith and Nicole Vaughan-Diaz
Music by Sarah Davachi
About DANCE NOW
DANCE NOW is produced by directors Robin Staff and Tamara Greenfield.
For 24 years DANCE NOW has bent the rules to offer all-inclusive destination events that reveal the bustling energy and innovation of New York City dance makers. Created in 1995 as a program of the Downtown Arts Festival, DANCE NOW launched in 1996 as an independent festival. Without a performance venue, DANCE NOW learned to embrace limitation as a powerful source for creativity. Seeking creative ways to bring dance and community together, DANCE NOW developed partnerships to connect new audiences to innovative dance makers. Presenting dance in venues both traditional and not, DANCE NOW designed all-inclusive destination events for drained swimming pools, firehouses, galleries, and Joe's Pub, where, in 2003 DANCE NOW introduced the Dance-mopolitan series. In 2005, DANCE NOW furthered its "less is more" mantra, creating a challenge initiative to encourage work marked by brevity, clarity, and effect. This inspired the commissioning of full-evening works specifically for the Joe's Pub, and the merging of all DANCE NOW NYC programs to the Pub in 2011.
DANCE NOW's programming at Joe's Pub has defied the standard and encouraged artists to think outside the box and utilize the unique space, creating an inspiring new platform for dance. In the last decade, DANCE NOW has produced numerous critically acclaimed works at Joe's Pub including Doug Elkins's Fräulein Maria, David Parker's ShowDown, Misters and Sisters, and Head Over Heels, Nicholas Leichter's The Whiz and 20/20, Kyle Abraham's Heartbreaks and Homies, Nicole Wolcott and Vanessa Walters' Alley of the Dolls, Camille A. Brown's One Second Past the Future, Monica Bill Barnes's Snow Globes, Takehiro Ueyama's Somewhere Familiar Melodies, Claire Porter's Sent-ence, Mark Dendy's NEWYORKnewyork@Astor Place, Ellis Wood's The Juggler of Our Ladies, Larry Keigwin and Nicole Wolcott's Places Please!, and, most recently, Megan Williams's One Woman Show.
From a small festival series to four distinct programs, from NYC to Pennsylvania, DANCE NOW presents young innovators and emerging and maturing artists side by side, building relationships at varying stages of development and providing comprehensive assistance to advance creativity and new career paths. DANCE NOW Joe's Pub challenges artists to investigate new directions. DANCE NOW Raw funnels new artists into its programs. DANCE NOW Silo and DANCE NOW SteelStacks provide paid teaching, residencies, and commissioning and performing opportunities through partnerships with DeSales University, Muhlenberg College, Lehigh Valley Charter School, and ArtsQuest at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, PA.
DANCE NOW is supported, in part, with funds from the Barbara Bell Cumming Foundation, Jerome Robbins Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, and the New York State Council on the Arts, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
For more information, visit dancenownyc.org and silokirklandfarm.dancenownyc.org.
