Dance Against Cancer Presents Virtual Benefit NYC UNITED AGAINST CANCER

Ashley Bouder, India Bradley, Tiler Peck, Daniel Ulbricht and more will be featured in the benefit.

On Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 7 p.m., Dance Against Cancer - the American Cancer Society's premiere dance event - is coming together with three other signature distinguished events, Coaches vs. Cancer Dinner Benefit, Hope Lodge Bash, and Financial Services Cares Gala, for the American Cancer Society Presents: NYC United Against Cancer.

This virtual benefit will highlight the Society's work and community investments in New York City and New York State, while raising funds critically needed to continue this lifesaving work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the event, Dance Against Cancer will present a world-premiere performance choreographed by Fredrick Earl Mosley, featuring professional dancers from New York City Ballet (Ashley Bouder, India Bradley, Tiler Peck, Daniel Ulbricht), American Ballet Theatre (Gabe Stone Shayer), Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (Clifton Brown, Patrick Coker, Jacquelin Harris, Chalvar Monteiro, Constance Stamatiou), independent dancers Coral Dolphin and Alison Stroming, among others.

Singer Rachel Platten will also perform and celebrity chef Bobby Flay will demonstrate the perfect cocktail for fall in New York. ABC7NY Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa will emcee.

Additional appearances will be made by Gary Shedlin, CFO, BlackRock; Dalvin Tomlinson, NY Giants; Tom Wipf, Vice Chair Institutional Securities, Morgan Stanley; Dr. Tarika James, Chief Medical Officer, LIFQHC; Adam Fox, NY Rangers; Luke Voit, Adam Ottavino, NY Yankees; Amanda Zahui, NY Liberty; Eddie Olczyk, NBC Sportscaster; E.J. Hradek, NHL Network; Kevin Weekes, NHL Network Sportscaster; Coach Jim Boeheim, Syracuse; Coach Rick Pitino, Iona; Coach Dayna Smith, Cornell.

The public is also invited to bid on an array of silent auction items from September 24 to October 4 at NYCUnitedAgainstCancer.org. These items include golf packages, a bottle of Sinatra Select Whiskey, and a weekend away on the North Fork for the opportunity to learn the art of blending a bespoke botanical spirit.

NYC United Against Cancer is free to attend but registration is required. For more information or to register, visit www.NYCUnitedAgainstCancer.org. If you cannot attend but would like to donate, visit www.NYCUnitedAgainstCancer.org or text NYCUNITED to 44-321.

