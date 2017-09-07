Dan Butler Steps in for Leslie Jordan in WARHOLCAPOTE at A.R.T.

The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) announces that Dan Butler has joined the cast of adaptor Rob Roth's new play WARHOLCAPOTE in the role of Truman Capote. He will appear with Stephen Spinella (Tony Award winner for Angels in America) who portrays artist Andy Warhol.

The previously announced Leslie Jordan has withdrawn from the production due to unforeseen personal circumstances.

Dan Butler (Truman Capote) previously appeared at A.R.T. as George Wallace in All the Way. He appeared on Broadway in Twentieth Century, Biloxi Blues, and The Hothouse. Off-Broadway credits include The Insurgents, The Weir, Olive and the Bitter Herbs, Irish Curse, Beast, Old Money, The Only Thing Worse You Could Have Told Me... (Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk nominations), The Lisbon Traviata, Widow Claire, Much Ado About Nothing, and Emerald City. Film and television credits include Crazy, Stupid Love; Pearl (adaptor and director); Karl Rove, I Love You (producer, co-writer, and co-director); Respect for Acting; Chronic Town; Fixing Frank; Enemy of the State; The Fan; Silence of the Lambs; "The Mist"; "Banshee"; "Blinddspot"; "Blue Bloods"; "Prayers for Bobby"; and six seasons on "Frasier."

Stephen Spinella (Andy Warhol) makes his A.R.T. debut in WARHOLCAPOTE. Broadway credits include Angels in America (two Tony and two Drama Desk Awards), A View from the Bridge, Electra, James Joyce's The Dead (Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards, Tony nomination), Our Town, Spring Awakening, Velocity of Autumn. Off-Broadway credits include Volpone, Love! Valour! Compassion! (Obie Award), The Seagull, The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide..., An Iliad (Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards, Drama Desk nomination), As You Like It, Hamlet, A Man's a Man, Coriolanus. Film and TV credits include: Milk, Lincoln, Rubber, "The Education of Max Bickford," "Royal Pains," "24," "Desperate Housewives," "ER," "The Knick," "Code Black."

WARHOLCAPOTE plays Sunday, September 10 through Friday October 13 at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge. Performance dates and times: September 10, 12, 14 - 18, 20 - 23, 26 - 30; October 3 - 7, 10 - 13 at 7:30PM; September 13 at 8PM; September 16, 17, 20, 23, 24, 27, 30; and October 1, 7, 8, 11 at 2PM. Ticket prices from $25. Now on sale by phone at 617.547.8300, in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services (64 Brattle Street) or online at americanrepertorytheater.org.

In the late 1970s, Truman Capote and Andy Warhol decided that they were destined to create a Broadway play together. Over the course of the next several months, they would sit down to record a series of intimate, wide-ranging conversations. The play never came to be, and the hours and hours of tape were lost to the ages. Until now. With the support of the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and the Truman Capote Literary Trust, Award-winning director Rob Roth-who discovered the recordings in the late 2000's-will unveil the content of the tapes in the world premiere of Warhol Capote, a new play directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening).

