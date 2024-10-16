DUCKY & PATSY Screening to Take Place at Culture Lab LIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, October 26th, get ready for a whimsical, outlandish, and undeniably fabulous experience at Ducky & Patsy's Fairytales for Sophisticated Adults...an Oktoberfest screening! Hosted at the vibrant Culture Lab LIC, this unique event blends drag and animation, bringing to life classic fairytales with a modern, cheeky twist.

Attendees will first enjoy Episode 1: The Empress' New Clothes, a hilarious reimagining of the beloved story where two cunning drag queens outwit a self-absorbed Empress. Following this, guests will get a sneak peek at Episode 2: Gretel & Gretel, which promises even more laughs, eccentricity, and a dash of social commentary. Ducky & Patsy will also perform live, ensuring a multimedia extravaganza you won't want to miss.

Event Highlights Include:

4:00 PM screening of Episode 1: The Empress' New Clothes

A live performance by Ducky & Patsy, unveiling Episode 2: Gretel & Gretel

Opportunities to meet and take photos with Ducky & Patsy after the show

Serving drinks and local beer so you can get your Octoberfest on!

Admission is pay what you will, with all proceeds supporting the continuation of this quirky and campy project. Doors open at 3:30 PM.

Episode 1: Empress' New Clothes

In a queer re-telling of the Hans Christian Andersen classic, the empress of a run-down city concludes that the best way to help her people is to throw an extravagant gala to "raise awareness." But, when two impeccably dressed swindlers offer to make her a gown that only empathetic people can see, her true character is...how shall we say...exposed.

Episode 2: Gretel & Gretel

Before they were Ducky and Patsy, they were just two naive, buxom milkmaids in the German countryside. But when a machine comes in to take their jobs they are abandoned in the woods and left for dead. They can not believe their eyes when they stumble upon a train made of sausage conducted by an elusive sausage Queen who is all too eager to give them the job opportunity of a lifetime: sitting in a cage and smothering themselves in herbs and spices. In this twist on the Gimm's fairytale, Gretel & Gretel learn the hard way that good intentions are as rare as good jobs and the only sure means of job security is seizing the means of production or, in this case, commandeering the sausage train.

The Cast:

Ducky & Patsy (EP 1, 2): NYC's favorite drag duo known for their hilarious and daring performances.

Instagram: @ducky_sheaboi, @miss_patsy69

Kleo Patrón (EP 2): Brooklyn's Dippin' Diva of Drag.

Instagram: @kleopatronbk

Instagram: @kleopatronbk

Gorgina (EP 1): A talented drag makeup artist.

Instagram: @gorginanyc

Instagram: @gorginanyc

Instagram: @gorginanyc Pussy Willow (EP 1): The sexy clown muppet in drag.

Styled by Michael, Wigs & Makeup.

Instagram: @willowthatpuss

Scripts by: Susannah Dalton

Directed by: Susannah Dalton and José Ignacio Vivero

Don't miss this Oktoberfest screening that promises laughs, glamour, and plenty of drag fabulousness!