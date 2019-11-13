DEAR EVAN HANSEN, BETRAYAL, Billy Porter And More Announced At 92Y!

92nd Street Y will welcome some Broadway favorites in November and December.

In addition to its formerly announced programming, the venue will now welcome the casts of Broadway's Betrayal and Dear Evan Hansen, celebrate the unmatched fashion prowess of Tony Award-winner, Billy Porter, and much more!

See the full lineup here!

Whoopi Goldberg: THE UNQUALIFIED HOSTESS

Thu, Nov 14, 7 pm, From $40

"It's about fun, not perfection!" Whoopi Goldberg, the legendary actor and comedian, gives a warm and intimate talk about her new book, The Unqualified Hostess: I Do It My Way so You Can Too! Sharing her ideas for unforgettable celebrations, she shows you how to infuse your exuberance and personality into your gatherings. She'll tell stories about what she does when people come over. And she'll inspire us all with the confidence to be fantastic hosts, no matter what our circumstances, in our own homes. "Let's face it," she says, "you look at a lot of books on entertaining and think, 'I could never do this in my house. I don't have this stuff and it's not going to look like what I'm seeing.' That's not what's going to happen here! I want to show you there is great heart in setting the table."

Willem Dafoe IN CONVERSATION AND A SCREENING OF THE LIGHTHOUSE

Fri, Nov 15, 7:30 pm, $45

Join Academy Award-nominated actor Willem Dafoe in a conversation about the making of his new film, The Lighthouse-including a bonus free screening before for ticketholders to the talk. Defoe's masterful performance in this hallucinatory black-and-white psychological thriller about two lighthouse keepers stuck on a remote island in 19th-century New England is already thrilling audiences and generating Oscar buzz. Dafoe shares his insights from the role-pitched perfectly opposite Robert Pattinson-along with stories from behind the scenes and much more.

Lena Waithe IN CONVERSATION WITH KERBY JEAN-RAYMOND: QUEEN & SLIM

Tue, Nov 19, 7:30 pm, from $35

Join Emmy Award-winning writer, director, actor, and creator Lena Waithe for a conversation and clips from her new film, Queen & Slim. Written by Waithe, Queen & Slim is an unflinching fugitive love story about a man and a woman on the run in the age of social media after a traffic stop alters their lives forever. Waithe discusses her trailblazing work making space for black women writers in Hollywood, working with director Melina Matsoukas (HBO's Insecure) on bringing Queen & Slim to life, toggling between television and film, and much more.

GUAC: My Son, My Hero

Fri, Nov 22, 8 pm, $35

GUAC: My Son, My Hero is a social justice theatre piece telling the story of Manuel and Patricia Oliver in the year following their son's murder in the Parkland shooting. Manuel, a painter and visual artist, and his wife, Patricia have dedicated their lives since their son's murder to campaigning for gun law reform through their organization, Change the Ref. Manny's work, including creating large-scale public art pieces, has generated worldwide attention, and GUAC: MY Son, My Hero is his latest protest project. Like all his work, its core motivation is ensuring other young Americans do not lose their lives, like his son did. As Manuel states, "I lost my son. My son did not lose his father." GUAC combines elements of stand-up comedy, testimony theatre, video, installation art, and live painting to create an intimate, hilarious, devastating and loving picture of a 17-year-old boy named Joaquin, who immigrated with his family from Venezuela to the United States, for a safer life.

BETRAYAL: A CONVERSATION WITH Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton AND Charlie Cox WITH RUTHIE FIERBERG

Sat, Nov 23, 5pm, from $35

Join the stars of the record-breaking West End production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal as they make their Broadway debuts. Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox sit down with Playbill's Ruthie Fierberg for an in-depth conversation about this, "the greatest, and most moving, of all Pinter's plays" (The Telegraph), sharing insights and behind-the-scenes stories about how this daring, visionary production came together.

XYZ Presents: Laura Dern IN CONVERSATION: MARRIAGE STORY AND LITTLE WOMEN

Sun, Dec 1st, 7:30pm, from $35

Join iconic actress Laura Dern for a wide-ranging conversation spanning her remarkable career-including clips from two of her newest projects, Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story and Greta Gerwig's Little Women. Whether appearing in blockbusters like Jurassic Park, The Last Jedi and HBO's Big Little Lies or contemporary auteur classics like Blue Velvet and The Master, Dern brings a unique and subtle power to every performance. Be there as she discusses how she approaches these eclectic roles, stories from behind the scenes of her recent films, and much more.

QUEEN OF NOTHING: HOLLY BLACK IN CONVERSATION WITH ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY'S DAVID CANFIELD

Thu, Dec 5, 2019, 8 pm, from $35

Bestselling author Holly Black's Folk of the Air trilogy is nothing short of a phenomenon. Movie rights have been sold to Universal Studios; readers have created fan accounts, fan art and only the most impressive cosplay of characters Jude and Cardan. Don't miss the chance to join Holly Black as she talks with Entertainment Weekly's David Canfield about the newest book in the series, Queen of Nothing, what inspires her, behind-the-scenes stories and what's next on the horizon. After the talk, Ms. Black will be available to sign copies of her books purchased at the event.

XYZ Presents: DEAR EVAN HANSEN: A CONVERSATION WITH Andrew Barth Feldman AND Stacey Mindich, FEATURING A SPECIAL PERFORMANCE FROM THE TONY AWARD-WINNING MUSICAL

Sun, Dec 8, 8 pm, from $35

Join Broadway star Andrew Barth Feldman, along with Tony Award-winning producer Stacey Mindich, for a conversation about the hit musical, Dear Evan Hansen. Since the show's 2016 Broadway debut, Dear Evan Hansen's groundbreaking and hopeful depiction of loneliness and redemption has moved audiences to their feet and received wide critical acclaim, winning 6 Tonys and a Grammy Award. As the show celebrates three years on Broadway, Mindich and Feldman-who made his Broadway debut at the age of 16 as the show's title character-sit down to discuss the show's heartfelt contemporary resonance, share stories from backstage, and much more. The evening will be capped off by a special performance from Feldman.

Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis | Billy Porter

Wed, Dec 11, 2019, 7:30 pm, from $40

From his Tony-winning portrayal of the big-hearted drag queen Miss Lola in Kinky Boots to his groundbreaking, Emmy-winning role on FX's Pose to his joy-sparking cover of "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair," Billy Porter brings truly iconic, activist style to everything he touches. And now he's caught the attention of fashion gurus with bold and stylish moments on the red carpet. Fern Mallis sits down with the Grammy-winning recording artist/activist /Broadway star/style maven/composer/director/ playwright for a career conversation about the people and the events that brought him to where he is today. Join them for an evening of activism, inspiration and liberation-an event that's not to be missed!

A TRIBUTE TO Ntozake Shange

Mon, Dec 16, 2019, 8 pm, SOLD OUT/Wait List Only

somebody/anybody / sing a black girl's song / bring her out / to know herself / to know you

Fellow artists read from the work of Ntozake Shange, who died in October 2018. Co-sponsored by the Academy of American Poets, Barnard College and the Poetry Society of America.

Talk and Performance | IRON & COAL: A SURVIVOR'S JOURNEY

Jeremy Schonfeld and Rabbi Peter Rubinstein

Tue, Dec 17, 8 pm, from $32

Composer and performer Jeremy Schonfeld talks about his upcoming multimedia rock-opera, Iron & Coal, which takes its inspiration from his father's memoir of being a Holocaust survivor, in conversation with 92Y's Rabbi Peter Rubinstein. Schonfeld discusses the creative process in bringing Iron & Coal to life, the history of his family during and immediately following their internment at Auschwitz and performs numbers from the show.



A searing rock-opera, Iron & Coal zeros in on the relationship between a father and son in the shadow of the Holocaust. Schonfeld weaves together his personal experiences with excerpts from his father's memoir Absence of Closure. The ghosts of a vanished world mix with the present, brought to life through animation, a rock band, an orchestra, and multigenerational choruses to celebrate the indomitable spirit of our ancestors and the legacy we carry with us.



Iron & Coal premiered at Strathmore in 2018 and will be part of the upcoming Prototype Festival in NYC in January 2020. It was commissioned and developed by Strathmore and Beth Morrison Projects.





