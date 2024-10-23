DEAD TO ME Star Max Jenkins to Join TITANIQUE as Jack Dawson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Screen Actors Guild nominee Max Jenkins (“Dead To Me,” “The Mysteries of Laura”) will set sail as Jack Dawson in the Lortel Award-winning Best Musical TITANIQUE, beginning Monday, November 4. Driven by the unparalleled songbook of pop icon Céline Dion, the vocally-thrilling and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic approaches the 1,000th performance of its splash-hit Off-Broadway run this fall, and is now on sale through May 25, 2025 at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square.

Max Jenkins, a Screen Actors Guild nominee for the hit Netflix series “Dead To Me”, returns to the stage after starring in Ana Nogueria’s Which Way To The Stage at MCC Theater. His TV credits include “Social Distance”, Ryan O’Connell’s “Special,” and “Dead Boy Detectives” for Netflix; “Life and Beth” on Hulu; “High Maintenance” on HBO; and “The Mysteries of Laura” on NBC. Max co-wrote and co-starred in Unnatural Acts at Classic Stage Company, which earned a Drama Desk Award nomination.

All aboard NYC’s must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster filmTitanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.

Co-written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre that November, and won seven major awards of the 2022-23 theater season, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical.

Jenkins joins the musical’s current New York cast, which stars Dee Roscioli in the role of Céline Dion, Cayleigh Capaldi as Rose, Joel Waggoner as Ruth, Brandon Contreras as Cal, Lisa Howard as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Tommy Bracco as Victor Garber, Marcus Antonio as The Iceberg, Rae Davenport,Sara Gallo, Tess Marshall, and Terrence Williams Jr. Michael Williams will play his final performance as Jack on Sunday, November 3.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue, and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award winner Nicholas James Connell. Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Lortel Award winner Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is byPaige Seber; Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober; Wig Design is by Tommy Kurzman; Original Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and Andrew Fem.