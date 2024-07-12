DCLA Launches Open Call for 2024 Public Artists in Residence

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York City Department of Cultural Affairs is holding an open call for the next round of DCLA’s Public Artists in Residence (PAIR) program. PAIR is DCLA's pioneering artist residency program which places artists-in-residence with New York City municipal agencies to address pressing civic and social challenges through creative practice. Artists and artist collectives are encouraged to apply to work with one of four agencies participating in the 2024 PAIR program: the city’s Administration for Children’s Services, Commission on Human Rights, Human Resources Administration, or Mayor’s Office of Equity. Applications are due August 25, and the selected PAIRs will be announced later this year.

The open calls are available on DCLA’s Submittable page.

“Art can help us see our world with new eyes, and our Public Artists in Residence program taps into this power to approach longstanding civic challenges with new, creative energy and ideas,” said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. “From growing awareness of the Fair Fares program – and putting money in the pockets of low income New Yorkers – to working with young people involved in the juvenile justice system, we’re looking for artists who are ready to engage in deep, meaningful creative work as a form of public service.”

The four agencies hosting 2024 PAIRs are seeking to address a range of issues at the core of their public service missions:

The Administration for Children’s Services: ACS’s Division of Youth and Family Justice is seeking an artist who will partner with youth in detention and work with them collaboratively and contribute to lasting positive change in the lives of young people through healing, self-discovery, and advocacy.

The Commission on Human Rights: CCHR is seeking an artist who can explore both longstanding challenges and potential solutions in addressing and reducing discrimination across NYC. Using the NYC Human Rights Law as a foundation, the artist will create meaningful dialogue and understanding between different communities.

The Human Resources Administration: HRA will work with their Public Artist in Residence focusing on the city’s Fair Fares program, which subsidizes low income New Yorkers’ public transit costs. The PAIR will collaborate with agency partners to bring awareness of the program to the public and increase dialogue around transportation equity. This project would also serve as a vessel to increase the number of New Yorkers taking advantage of this opportunity.

The Mayor’s Office of Equity and Racial Justice: MOERJ is seeking an artist who can elevate the understanding of racial equity, and amplify the mission of the office to advance equity across New York City. The artist will help showcase the city’s efforts at transformative change, and increase the visibility of communities facing disparities, by promoting racial justice across all boroughs. They will leverage an artistic, multidisciplinary approach that conveys both the commonalities and unique needs that exist across all walks of life, highlighting a myriad of stories throughout New York City and explore a more empathic lens into the way we experience our neighbors and varied cultures.

All four open calls are available in full on DCLA’s Submittable page.

“New York City is committed to making sure all young people have access to resources and services that will help put them on a path to success. PAIR’s collaboration with ACS will provide young people in the juvenile justice system the chance to express themselves creatively and in a way that promotes healing. ACS thanks the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs for spearheading this innovative program and bringing hope and opportunity to the young people who need it most. We are confident it will contribute to positive changes in the lives of young people in secure detention,” said ACS Commissioner Jess Dannhauser.

“The Fair Fares program is a critical tool in our effort to advance transit equity, helping over 330,000 low-income New Yorkers manage their transportation costs through the provision of half-priced subway, bus, and Access-A-Ride fares. As we continue to expand program eligibility, it is critical that we also increase awareness of the program so more New Yorkers can avail themselves of this discount,” said HRA Administrator Scott French. “We look forward to partnering with DCLA on the PAIR program and working closely with a talented artist to explore creative avenues for raising awareness about Fair Fares, as well as examining the real barriers to and impacts of transit access.”

"Art and creative expression is integral for reducing discrimination and promoting positive intercultural exchanges," said CCHR Commissioner and Chair, Annabel Palma. "After the successful collaborations with past artists Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, and Andre Wagner, the Commission is excited to welcome an Artist-in-Residence during the 2024-2025 cycle. We look forward to our continued partnership with the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs and the PAIR program."

"New York City has long been a home to diverse artists, whose creativity and resilience converge to shape our cultural landscape. We are grateful to the Department of Cultural Affairs for spearheading the Public Artists in Residence (PAIR) program, which empowers artists to weave their talents into the fabric of our civic life," said NYC Chief Equity Officer and Commissioner Sideya Sherman, NYC Mayor's Office of Equity & Racial Justice. "Through bridging art, social justice, and equity, we look forward to working with a PAIR artist to increase understanding and awareness of critical equity issues and sow the seeds for a more just and empathetic society. Let us continue celebrating and supporting the artists who inspire, challenge, and lead us toward a more equitable future."

“New York City would not be the greatest city in the world without arts and culture, and the Public Artists in Residence programs helps city agencies tackle civic issues in creative ways. I encourage any artist looking to impact positive change at the government level through their creative practice to submit an application to participate in the 2024 PAIR program” said Council Member Carlina Rivera, Chair of the Committee on Cultural Affairs and Libraries.

PAIR residencies begin with a four-month research phase, during which time the artist and agency establish mutual trust through shared exposure to each other’s work and process—the artist shadows agency staff and attends meetings, trainings and site visits, and in turn the agency hosts an artist talk and visits the artist at their studio. The research phase ends with the artist proposing a project, designed in collaboration with the partner agency, to produce during the remaining months of the residency.

The implementation phase of the residency is marked by approval of the project proposal and initiation of the work. The proposed project must be collaborative in nature and include at least one public-facing event or component. Both DCLA and the partner agency will continue to provide the artist support during the project’s production for the duration of the residency.

Artists selected for PAIR receive $40,000, which covers their fee for the full length of the program along with project expenses related to their projects. PAIRs also receive desk at the partner agency, with office access based on regular building hours, and access to free materials and supplies at Materials for the Arts.