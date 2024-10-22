DANCING WITH THE STARS Celebrates Disney Night Tonight with Special Guest Michael James Scott

Disney Night premieres TUESDAY, OCT. 22 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+.
Tune into Dancing with the Stars today for a special Disney-themed show! The night kicks off with an opening number to “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin,” choreographed by Mandy Moore and featuring a special appearance from Michael James Scott, who currently stars as Genie in the hit Broadway musical.
Viewers will also get a listen at a brand-new song from "Moana 2," titled "We're Back," when it makes the broadcast debut with a routine by the troupe and eliminated pros, choreographed by Britt Stewart. Partner dances will include the Jazz, Rumba, Charleston, Tango, Paso Doble and Samba.
Team Goofs – “I2I” from “A Goofy Movie”
Ilona (team captain) and Alan, Joey and Jenna, Chandler and Brandon, and Jenn and Sasha
Team Roar – “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from “The Lion King”
Dwight (team captain) and Daniella, Danny and Witney, Stephen and Rylee, and Phaedra and Val
Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes from the night will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine who may be in jeopardy of elimination.
“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
