DANCING WITH THE STARS Celebrates Disney Night Tonight with Special Guest Michael James Scott

Tune into Dancing with the Stars today for a special Disney-themed show! The night kicks off with an opening number to “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin,” choreographed by Mandy Moore and featuring a special appearance from Michael James Scott, who currently stars as Genie in the hit Broadway musical.

Viewers will also get a listen at a brand-new song from “Moana 2,” titled “We’re Back,” when it makes the broadcast debut with a routine by the troupe and eliminated pros, choreographed by Britt Stewart. Partner dances will include the Jazz, Rumba, Charleston, Tango, Paso Doble and Samba. Disney Night” premieres TUESDAY, OCT. 22 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

The fan-favorite team dance competition also makes its returns to the ballroom:

Team Goofs – “I2I” from “A Goofy Movie”

Ilona (team captain) and Alan, Joey and Jenna, Chandler and Brandon, and Jenn and Sasha

Team Roar – “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from “The Lion King”

Dwight (team captain) and Daniella, Danny and Witney, Stephen and Rylee, and Phaedra and Val

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes from the night will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine who may be in jeopardy of elimination.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Jazz to “Bye Bye Bye” from “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Samba to “Trashin’ the Camp” from “Tarzan.”

NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Tango to “When Can I See You Again?” from “Wreck It Ralph.”

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Paso Doble to “We Own the Night” from “ZOMBIES 2.”

Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Jazz to “Surface Pressure” from “Encanto.”

Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Charleston to “A Star Is Born” from “Hercules.”

Reality royalty Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Jazz to “Cruella de Vil” from “101 Dalmatians.”

“The Bachelorette” Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Rumba to “Kiss the Girl” from “The Little Mermaid.”

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.