DANCING For DEMOCRACY Announces Kathleen Marshall as Judge for Dance Competition to Benefit Flip the Senate

DANCING For DEMOCRACY has announced DANCE COMPETITION to benefit FLIP THE SENATE. Tony and Drama Desk Award-Winning Director and Choreographer Kathleen Marshall has come onboard as the Celebrity Judge for the Dance Competition.

Contestants can tune in to learn and review the choreography for the Biden Victory Dance on Monday, October 19, 5pm PT/8pm ET on the Broadway Sessions YouTube Channel. A donation of $10 to Flip The Senate will serve as an entry fee. Deadline for contestants to submit their Victory Dance videos is October 31, 2020.

Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes, The Pajama Game, Wonderful Town) will be viewing each video to choose 5 Special Winners. She will be judging on creativity and uniqueness and will reveal the winners on November 3rd, Election Day on the Dancing For Democracy Instagram! Make sure to follow to receive updates!

Video submissions should be sent to: dancingfordemocracy@gmail.com

Flip The Senate Donations: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/dancing4democracy

On Monday, October 12th, MONDAYS For BIDEN, a group created by Broadway Veteran Jeffrey Schecter, held an ENCORE performance of DANCING For DEMOCRACY, a virtual fundraiser to benefit the Biden Victory Fund. The star-studded event was held on the Broadway Sessions YouTube Channel and was hosted by Schecter and fellow A Chorus Line Alum, J. Elaine Marcos.

The team at DANCING For DEMOCRACY had an original goal to raise $5000, but well surpassed it by reaching over $11,000 after their ENCORE performance earlier this week. After the success of the Biden Victory Fund events, Schecter decided to use the momentum to raise awareness and support for the local races as well. He created this dance competition and turned to FLIP THE SENATE to help allocate the funds.

Tune in on October 19th for a review of the VICTORY DANCE choreography, then grab your cameras and send in your own unique version!

The Team at Dancing For Democracy/Mondays For Biden includes; Jeffrey Schecter, Jen Donohoo, Melissa Greenspan, Heather Lee, Melissa McCann, Stephen Nachamie, Jerome Vivona.

Broadway Sessions is Broadway's favorite night out. Since 2008 Broadway casts have descended on the Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform, bare their souls, and celebrate Broadway in this zany musical theatre variety show. Broadway Sessions is the recipient of the Ruth Kurtzman Award from MAC. Since March, Broadway Sessions has gone digital and can be found on YouTube.com/bwaysessions and FB Live Facebook.com/Bwaysessions. Broadway Sessions is created and hosted by Broadway veteran/your Broadway Buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Con Emcee) Follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions.

