DANCIN' to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Tomorrow

The episode will air tomorrow, March 27 at 7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT on ABC.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Tune in to Good Morning America tomorrow morning to see a performance from the Broadway cast of Bob Fosse's DANCIN'.

The episode will air tomorrow, March 28 at 7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT on ABC. The performance will mark the production's first televised performance.

DANCIN' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this DANCIN' brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse's influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography.

With New York's hottest cast performing wall-to-wall dance, including Fosse classics such as "Mr. Bojangles," and "Sing Sing Sing." DANCIN' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You think you've seen dancing, but you've never seen DANCIN' like this.

The production's direction and musical staging is by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento, one of the stars of the original Broadway production, and is produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse.

The cast, consisting of some of the best of Broadway's elite dancers includes Ioana Alfonso, Yeman Brown, Peter John Chursin, Dylis Croman, Jovan Dansberry, Karli Dinardo, Tony D'Alelio, Aydin Eyikan, Pedro Garza, Jacob Guzman, Manuel Herrera, Afra Hines, Gabriel Hyman, Kolton Krouse, Mattie Love, Krystal Mackie, Yani Marin, Nando Morland, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ida Saki, Ron Todorowski), and Neka Zang.

Photo by Julieta Cervantes




