Cynthia Erivo, Michael Bublé, & More to Perform in PBS Henry Mancini Concert

The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra raises the curtain on the Bowl's 2024 season with a 100th birthday celebration for the iconic composer, Henry Mancini.

Hosted by Jeff Goldblum, the starry concert features performances by stage and “Wicked” film star Cynthia Erivo, Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé and Grammy nominees Dave Koz and Monica Mancini, Henry Mancini's daughter. The program also goes behind the scenes of the recording of the 100th anniversary album featuring John Williams, Arturo Sandoval, Herbie Hancock, Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, James Galway and the last televised appearance of the late Quincy Jones.

The album includes “Baby Elephant Walk – Encore,” now nominated for a 2024 Grammy Award for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella. “Supplementing the concert are interviews with stars from Mancini-scored movies, archival footage and still photos. The 20-time Grammy Award-winning composer of songs and scores ranging from "Moon River" and “The Pink Panther” appeared regularly on the Bowl's stage, conducting 29 times. A four-time Academy Award winner, Mancini scored over 125 movie and television themes including such classics as “Breakfast at Tiffanys,” “The Pink Panther,” “Days of Wine and Roses,” “Victor Victoria,” “Charade” and “Two for the Road.” Conducted by Thomas Wilkins, Great Performances: Henry Mancini 100 at the Hollywood Bowl premieres Friday, November 29 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), on pbs.org/gperf and the PBS App.

Song List:

“The Pink Panther” Theme – Dave Koz & the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

“Days of Wine and Roses” – Cynthia Erivo & the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

“Peter Gunn” – Recording studio clip with Quincy Jones, John Williams, Arturo Sandoval and Herbie Hancock

“Baby Elephant Walk” – Dave Koz & the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

“It’s Easy to Say” – The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

“Whistling Away the Dark” – The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra with a recorded clip of Julie Andrews

“Crazy World” – Cynthia Erivo & the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

“Moon River” – Recording studio clip with Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Master Chorale, Stevie Wonder

“The Thorn Birds” Theme – The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

“Anywhere the Heart Goes” – Monica Mancini & the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

“Charade” – The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

“Days of Wine and Roses” – Recording studio clip with Monica Mancini & Take 6

“It Had Better Be Tonight” – Michael Bublé & the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

“Two for the Road” – Monica Mancini & the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

“Le Jazz Hot” – Cynthia Erivo & the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

“The Pink Panther” Theme – Recording studio clip of Lizzo & James Galway

“Moon River” – Michael Bublé & the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

“Peter Gunn” Theme – Dave Koz, Gregg Field & the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

For more than 50 years on PBS, Great Performances has provided an unparalleled showcase of the best in all genres of the performing arts, serving as America’s most prestigious and enduring broadcaster of cultural programming. Showcasing a diverse range of artists from around the world, the series has earned 67 Emmy Awards and six Peabody Awards. The Great Performances website hosts exclusive videos, interviews, photos, full episodes and more. The series is produced by The WNET Group. Great Performances is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Gregg Field, Tim Swift, Monica Mancini, Felice Mancini and Christopher Mancini are executive producers. Gregg Field and Tim Swift are producers. Bill Urban is co-executive producer. Martin Guigui directs. For Great Performances, Mitch Owgang and Bill Kabel are producers. Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.

Major funding for Henry Mancini 100 at the Hollywood Bowl is provided by the Unity Music Foundation and Larry Safir. Series funding for Great Performances is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, the Abra Prentice Foundation, Inc., Jody and John Arnhold, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Leni and Peter May, Seton J. Melvin, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.

Photo Credit: Gail Schulman/CBS, Mary Kouw/CBS, Scott Suchman, Tracey Salazar and Disney/Chris Willard.