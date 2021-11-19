Cynthia Erivo Joins STRICTLY COME DANCING Judging Panel For 'Musicals Week'

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Strictly Come Dancing will hold "Musicals Week," beginning this Saturday night, featuring favorites from musicals like The Sound of Music, Matilda, Mary Poppins, and more.

Variety has reported that Cynthia Erivo will step into the judging panel following Craig Revel Horwood's COVID-19 diagnosis. Erivo will join judges Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and head judge Shirley Balla on Saturday and Sunday night.

Erivo was most recently announced as Elphaba in the upcoming Wicked film. She made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. She was nominated for two Academy Awards in 2020 for her work in "Harriet."

Read the original story on Variety.

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu are slated to perform the title-track from Footloose.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will be dancing the Viennese waltz to "Chim Chim Cher-ee" from Mary Poppins.

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin will bring on a couple's choice routine to "Revolting Children" from Matilda.

AJ Abudu and Kai Widdrington will dance the waltz to "Edelweiss" from the Sound of Music.

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden will dance a couple's choice to "On My Own" from Les Miserables.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni have a quickstep planned for "Love is an Open Door" from Frozen.

Dan Walker and Nadia Bychkova will dance the Charleston to "Good Morning" from Singin' in the Rain.

Watch a video announcement from the show's Twitter account below: