Creative Stage Collective to Present 2024 SUMMER SHEBANG Musical Sketch Comedy Revue

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Creative Stage Collective will present the 2024 Summer Shebang: A Hilarious Musical Sketch Comedy Revue from September 7-29, 2024 at various locations throughout NYC. Admission is Free. For more information, visit https://www.creativestagecollective.org/upcoming-events.

Join Creative Stage Collective for the annual Summer Shebang! as our multi-generational troupe of kids and professional adults will dream up, write down, polish and perform a musical sketch comedy revue in just three short weeks! This show is clever, full of heart, and seriously funny!

September 7 at 11:30 AM

Harry Belafonte Branch of the NYPL, 203 W. 115th Street, NYC

September 7 at 5:00 PM

Electric Ladybug Garden, 237 W. 111th Street, NYC

*This performance will be part of the Garden's 10-Year Anniversary Event and will be followed by an afterparty with a DJ, drinks and refreshments, and a video retrospective.

September 8 at 5:00 PM

JCC Harlem, 318 W. 118th Street, NYC

*This performance will be followed by an outdoor Family Happy Hour where food, drinks, and cocktails can be purchased after the show.

September 29 at 11:00AM and 1:00PM

Battery Park, Showbox, State Street and Battery Place

Creative Stage Collective is a Harlem-based organization that brings together youth and professional artists to co-create original kid-inspired theater with a spirit of playfulness and community that envisions the kind of world we want to live in. Through these innovative pieces, we strive to re-connect our audiences to the joy and depth of the imagination of children, challenging them to look at the world from new vantage points, and providing quality entertainment that people of all ages can enjoy together. Creative Stage Collective actively works to promote greater diversity in the performing arts at every level of our company -- from the board of directors, to the artists we work with, to the audiences we serve. Through our multi-generational approach, we are building a community for artists of all ages: where long-lasting mentoring relationship are forged over years and decades; where youth gain vital skills that go well beyond the performing arts, where emerging artists find support, and where people of all ages and backgrounds see themselves and their ideas represented on stage. Through collaborations with leading artists and arts organizations, we continuously challenge ourselves with new ideas as we pursue excellence. We believe that creating together in this way -- incorporating artists from different backgrounds, cultures, ages, and disciplines -- will result in a product that is far richer than the sum of its parts. We believe that creating together brings people together.