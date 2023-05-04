Crazy Woke Asians Kung Pow Comedy Festival Set For One Night Only This Month

Join SENIORS FIGHT BACK, CHINATOWN SERVICE CENTER and CRAZY WOKE ASIANS for Asian Heritage Month and Mental Health Awareness celebration. CWA, the always sold out stand up comedy show featuring the funniest Asian American comedians is producing the biggest ALL ASIAN Comedy Festival in Los Angeles at Santa Monica Playhouse!



On a mission to provide a platform to up and coming and established Asian American comedic talent, create thought provoking entertainment (in the form of standup comedy and digital series). Crazy Woke Asians had SOLD OUT SHOWS at The World Famous Comedy Store, The Comedy Chateau, The Ice House, with shows at Laugh Factory and SOLD OUT tour in Seattle, Las Vegas, San Francisco, San Diego and New York. CWA was selected to perform in the prestigious New York Comedy Festival at Carolines on Broadway. CWA was honored with Excellence in Performing Arts Award by Asian Culture and Media Alliance. CWA has been featured in The LA Times, NBCLA, Time Out New York, The Seattle Times, San Diego Union Tribune, San Francisco Standard, Asian Journal, ASAM News and more.

About Seniors Fight Back: SFB was founded in May 2021 in Southern California by a passionate group of individuals that wanted to help the AAPI community in the midst of rising anti-Asian hate crimes-particularly against the elderly. Since then, SFB have provided the training and resources to 5000+ seniors and others of various age group.

About Chinatown Service Center: CSC mission is to provide outstanding services and advocacy that promote better quality of life and equal opportunity for immigrants and other communities. CSC assist over 30,000 unique clients each year through 150,000 touch points, providing services such as healthcare, financial planning, and even care for the youth! We strive to help our community thrive and live a better quality of life.

WHO: Featuring over 25 funniest Asian American comedians! Fumi Abe (Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Sierra Katow (HBO/MAX, Just For Laughs, Comedy Central), Dante Chang (Laugh Factory, Improv), Subhah Argawal (HBO, Netflix, Comedy Central), Kiki Yeung (Crazy Woke Asians Founder, New York Comedy Festival, ABC's The Parent Test), Justin Rivera (Comedy Central Asia, America's Got Talent), Mike Kim (Tik Tok,), Sean Porter (HBO, E!) and more!

WHEN:

Sunday, May 14th, 2023

6PM Chinatown Service Center Mental Health Panel

6:30PM Seniors Fight Back Self Defense Workshop

7PM MainStage

8PM The Other Stage

8:30PM Artists' Entrance

WHERE:

Santa Monica Playhouse: 1211 Fourth St, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Parking garage across the street. First 90 minutes free or meter street parking.

ADMISSION: $30 in advance, a glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage included; $40 at the door. $50 VIP FRONT ROW; $60 at the door. Doors open 5:30PM. Mothers Free Entry.

HOW: For reservations please visit: http://Click Here (tickets can only be reserved ahead of time online via link or website, or bought on the day at the door.