Contest: Win Two Tickets to See The New York Pops Perform Cole Porter at Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Enter to win a pair of tickets to see The New York Pops perform the songs of Cole Porter at Carnegie Hall. Enter to win a pair of tickets to the February 7 concert!

Anything goes at Carnegie Hall when The New York Pops performs the songs of Cole Porter. Tony DeSare and his guests Bria Skonberg and John Manzari join the orchestra to give a fresh spin on such hits as “Night and Day,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin.”

Submissions are open until February 4 at 11:59ET. No purchase necessary. Open to U.S. residents, 18+. The winner will be selected from the submissions.

About Let's Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter

The New York Pops continues its 24-25 season with Let's Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

The concert is led by ed by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the orchestra is joined by Tony DeSare (piano/vocals), Bria Skonberg (trumpet/vocals) and John Manzari (tap dance/vocals).