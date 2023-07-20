Conductor Gemma New And Violinist Randall Goosby Make Lincoln Center Debuts This Summer

This August, Lincoln Center presents two of classical music's most dynamic young figures in the Wu Tsai Theater at the newly reimagined David Geffen Hall. As part of its Summer for the City series featuring the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, Lincoln Center first presents the debut of acclaimed conductor Gemma New – hailed for her “impassioned, richly detailed” style (Opera News) – in concerts highlighting Mozart's “Prague Symphony” on August 1 and 2, 2023 at 7:30PM.

Also on the evening's program are Mendelssohn's Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor with Stewart Goodyear, and Sarah Gibson's warp & weft, a work inspired by the art of weaving and the legacies of women in the arts.

On August 8 and 9 at 7:30PM, the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra is joined by violin phenom Randall Goosby, described as having a gift for “phrases so ravishing that you wonder where they've been all our lives” (Gramophone), for the inaugural Avery Fisher Legacy Concert and his David Geffen Hall debut. Featuring Goosby on Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, the program also includes Mozart's Overture to Die Entführung aus dem Serail, Valerie Coleman's Fanfare for Uncommon Times, selections from Jean-Baptiste Lully's Le Bourgeois gentilhomme, and Zoltán Kodály's Dances of Galánta.

All four concerts will be screened live on the Hauser Digital Wall, the 50-foot screen that now lights up the lobby of David Geffen Hall. Installed during the renovations completed in 2022, the wall displays streaming performances from just inside, so visitors can stop in and watch the simulcast for free. The August 9 performance will also be live-streamed free on Lincoln Center's website.

New Zealand-born Gemma New is the Artistic Advisor and Principal Conductor of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and Music Director of Canada's Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra. New is the recipient of the prestigious 2021 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award.

In Summer 2023, New makes debuts at the BBC Proms with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and returns to the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. She makes additional festival appearances including Chicago's Grant Park Music Festival, Festival de la Chaise-Dieu with Orchestre National de Lyon, and Opera Theatre of St. Louis.

During her 2023/24 season, New makes subscription debuts with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Vancouver Symphony, Orchestre National de France and Bamberger Symphoniker. North American returns include Atlanta Symphony, Seattle Symphony, and Orchestre symphonique de Montréal. Continually in demand in Europe, New makes her debut with the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra as well as conducting the Malmö Symphony Orchestra, Orquesta Sinfónica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluña, Orquesta Nacional de España, Orchestre de l'Opéra de Rouen-Normandie, Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine and Staatsorchester Hannover.

New previously served as Principal Guest Conductor of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Resident Conductor of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and Associate Conductor of the New Jersey Symphony. A former Dudamel Conducting Fellow with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Conducting Fellow at Tanglewood Music Center, she was awarded Solti Foundation U.S. Career Assistance Awards in 2017, 2019 and 2020, before receiving the 2021 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award. Learn more at www.gemmanew.com.

"For me, personally, music has been a way to inspire others” – Randall Goosby's own words sum up perfectly his commitment to being an artist who makes a difference.

Signed exclusively to Decca Classics in 2020 at the age of 24, American violinist Randall Goosby is acclaimed for the sensitivity and intensity of his musicianship alongside his determination to make music more inclusive and accessible, as well as bringing the music of under-represented composers to light.

Highlights of Randall Goosby's 2023/24 season include debut performances with the Boston Symphony Orchestra/Andris Nelsons, National Symphony/Thomas Wilkins, Pittsburgh Symphony/Manfred Honeck, Seattle Symphony and St Louis Symphony both under Christian Reif, with European debuts including a European tour with the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra under Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Danish National Radio Symphony/Jukka-Pekka Saraste, Oslo Philharmonic/Ryan Bancroft and Lahti Symphony/Dalia Stasevska.

During 2023/24 Goosby will be Artist in Residence at London's Southbank Centre which will include a return to the London Philharmonic Orchestra, performing Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 under the direction of Gemma New and feature both recital and chamber concerts. Other upcoming recital appearances include Chamber Music Cincinnati, Emory University in Georgia, Elbphilharmonie Recital Hall in Hamburg, Perth Concert Hall in Scotland and La Società dei Concerti in Milan.

Randall Goosby was First Prize Winner in the 2018 Young Concert Artists International Auditions. In 2019, he was named the inaugural Robey Artist by Young Classical Artists Trust in partnership with Music Masters in London; and in 2020 he became an Ambassador for Music Masters, a role that sees him mentoring and inspiring students in schools around the United Kingdom.

A former student of Itzhak Perlman and Catherine Cho, he received his Bachelor's, Master's and Artist Diploma degrees from the Juilliard School. He is an alumni of the Perlman Music Program and studied previously with Philippe Quint. He plays the Antonio Stradivarius, Cremona, “ex-Strauss,” 1708 on generous loan from Samsung Foundation of Culture. Learn more at www.randallgoosby.com.