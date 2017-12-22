Conductor Charles Dutoit and Principle Dancer Marcelo Gomes Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Allegations of sexual misconduct continue to emerge as conductor Charles Dutoit and American Ballet Theatre's Marcelo Gomes face accusations.

According to AP, a series of female opera singers say Dutoit sexually assaulted them by forcing his tongue into their mouths and physically touching them. Since the women's statements, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic, the San Francisco Symphony, and the Cleveland Orchestra have cut ties with Dutoit. Dutoit has not made a statement.

Conductor laureate of The Philadelphia Orchestra, a title honoring an artistic collaboration spanning 32 years; and music director emeritus of the NHK Symphony Orchestra, where he was previously principal conductor and later music director. He recently received the 103rd Royal Philharmonic Society Gold Medal, one of classical music's highest honors, founded in 1870 to celebrate the centenary of Beethoven's birth. Mr. Dutoit served as artistic director of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra for 25 years, and was music director of the Orchestre national de France from 1991 to 2001. He performs each season with the New York and Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestras and the Chicago, Boston, and San Francisco symphony orchestras, and is a regular guest on stages in London, Berlin, Paris, Munich, Moscow, Sydney, Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo. When still in his early 20s, Charles Dutoit was invited by Herbert von Karajan to conduct the Vienna Staatsoper. He has since conducted at The Metropolitan Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Rome Opera, Buenos Aires's Teatro Colón, and The Royal Opera, Covent Garden.

In addition to Dutoit, the New York Times reports that ABT's principle dancer Marcelo Gomes has resigned from the company following allegations of sexual misconduct. Chairman of ABT's board of trustees Andrew F. Barth said in an e-mail statement that "A.B.T. took immediate action, and initiated an independent investigation... Amid the investigation, Mr. Gomes put forth his resignation."

Gomes was a principle dancer with ABT for twenty years and was recently seen in the US tour of THE RED SHOES.

For more, visit AP and The New York Times.

Photo: Marcelo Gomes by Vutti Photography





