Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights for Lucas Hnath's THE THIN PLACE

Concord Theatricals has announced that it has secured exclusive North American stage licensing rights to Lucas Hnath's The Thin Place for its Samuel French imprint. The critically acclaimed play is currently available for select professional and amateur licensing. For more information and to purchase the script, visit concordsho.ws/PerformThinPlace .

"When I wrote The Thin Place, I set out to write a kind of horror play. I spent months immersing myself in classic stage thrillers," said Lucas Hnath. "And so I'm honored that this play will now join a library at Concord Theatricals that includes many of the plays and writers who influenced its writing-Agatha Christie and Patrick Hamilton and Ira Levin; works like Frederick Knott's Wait Until Dark and Stephen Mallatratt and Susan Hill's The Woman in Black. I hope this play gives people a good excuse to sit together in a room with the lights turned out."

"We are honored to welcome Lucas into the Samuel French and Concord family of artists," said Amy Rose Marsh, Vice President of Acquisitions and Artistic Development (North America) at Concord Theatricals. "The Thin Place is a haunting, captivating play that demonstrates Lucas' deft command of story and language. We are proud to be representing this play to theaters across North America."

Commissioned by The Actors Theatre of Louisville and directed by Les Waters, The Thin Place made its world premiere at the Humana Festival, before making its New York premiere in November 2019 at Playwrights Horizons.