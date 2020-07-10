Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights To MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide licensing rights to My Name is Lucy Barton for its Samuel French imprint. The haunting new solo play, adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout, will initially be released to professional theatres. For more information visit concordsho.ws/PerformLucyBarton

"I'm thrilled Lucy will be available to more audiences and that other actresses will get to follow the incomparable Laura Linney's portrayal of this complex character. Seeing her come to life with the addition of Rona Munro's work has been a real joy for me in getting to meet Lucy off the page," said Strout.

"Writing My Name Is Lucy Barton was a wonderful collaboration. I had the privilege of bringing Elizabeth Strout's fantastic words to the stage and giving them theatrical form. Lucy is a character with such a strong voice that I believe her emotional, human story reaches out and provokes empathy in everyone who listens to her," said Rona Munro.

"Samuel French and Concord Theatricals are honored to be handling Rona's magnificent adaptation of Elizabeth Strout's beautiful novel and hope to see many future productions of this powerful play," said Amy Rose Marsh, Senior Director of Acquisitions and Artistic Development at Concord Theatricals.

Lucy Barton wakes after an operation to find - much to her surprise - her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.

My Name Is Lucy Barton opened to rapturous reviews at the Bridge Theater in London in June 2018, directed by Richard Eyre and starring Laura Linney. On January 15, 2020, the show opened on Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, again starring Linney under the direction of Eyre.

