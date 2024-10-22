Composers Concordance to Present Soprano Ljiljana Winkler and Trumpeter Peter Oswald

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, November 22nd, 2024 at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents soprano Ljiljana Winkler and trumpeter Peter Oswald. These two musicians traveled from Bavaria to join the CompCord String Quartet in a concert of new compositions and older music reimagined in new ways. Featured compositions include Corazón Coraza by Graciela CarriquÍ with words by Mario Benedetti, Carolyn Steinberg's 'Das Wunderlied' with words by Else Lasker-Schüler, 'From Eve's Perspective' by Faye-Ellen Silverman with words by Mark Twain and Natasha Bogojevich's Vocalise ' 'Kassia'.

Also on the program are two works from the standart soprano repertoire; 'O Mio Babbino Caro' by Giacomo Puccini and Felix Mendelssohn's 'Auf Flügeln des Gesanges'. These are reimagined by Gene Pritsker with jazz harmonies, grooves and improvisation. The CompCord String Quartet is: ​Funda Cizmecioglu, Mark Zaki - violins,

Eddy Malave - viola, Mary Wooten - cello.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

______________________________________________________________

Listing Information

Composers Concordance Presents

Art of the Art Song

Friday, Nov. 22nd, 2024 at 7pm

St. John's in the Village

218 W 11th St, NYC

TICKETS

$20 in advance

$30 at the door

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

Natasha Bogojevich, Seth Boustead, Graciela CarriquÍ, John Clark, Felix Mendelssohn. Carolyn Steinberg, David See, Philipp Moll, Giacomo Puccini, Clemens Rofner, Faye-Ellen Silverman,

Gene Pritsker, Randall Woolf

Performers:

Ljiljana Winkler - soprano, Peter Oswald - trumpet,

CompCord String Quartet

​Funda Cizmecioglu, Mark Zaki - violins, Eddy Malave - viola, Mary Wooten - cello