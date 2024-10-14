Columbia University's School Of The Arts to Present Reimagined THE THREEPENNY OPERA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Columbia University School of the Arts will present Benjamin Viertel's directing thesis production of The Threepenny Opera.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant underworld of New York City with this daring reimagining of The Threepenny Opera. Leah Plante-Wiener's audacious adaptation, featuring a fresh translation of Die Dreigroschenoper by Benjamin Viertel and Nate Weida, transforms Brecht and Weill's iconic work into a contemporary masterpiece. This production captures the raw, sultry, and intense atmosphere of the underground club scene, offering a sharp and brutally honest reflection on modern society. The innovative re-orchestration by Nate Weida breathes new life into the music, creating an exhilarating soundscape that enhances the show's exploration of morality, deception, and survival, encapsulating the fragile and amoral essence of our times.

Experience a legendary tale redefined for the modern era, where the lines between right and wrong blur in the most captivating way...

Original Book and Lyrics - Bertolt Brecht

Original Music - Kurt Weill

New Book - Leah Plante-Wiener

New Lyrics, New Music, and Music Director - Nate Weida

Translation - Benjamin Viertel & Nate Weida

Production Team:

Director - Benjamin Viertel

Dramaturg - Zeina AlBarkouky

Producer - Zachary Hedner

Production Stage Manager - Morgan Grant

Assistant Stage Manager - Alexa Sacks-Wilner

Assistant Stage Manager - Grace Posillico

Company Manager - Alana Roberts

Choreographer - lisa nevada

Scenic and Props Designer - Forest Entsminger

Costume Designer - Kyle Artone

Lighting Designer - Nicholas Pollock

Lighting Designer - Willem Hinternhoff

Sound Designer and Mixer - Bennett Lin

CAST:

Macheath - Jake Brinskele

Polly Peachum - Jacqui Byrne

Mr. JJ Peachum - Fred Rice

Mrs. Celia Peachum - Emily Kleypas

Tiger Brown - Adam Brett

Lucy Brown - David Hernandez III

Jenny - Hannah Karpenko

ENSEMBLE/ONSTAGE BAND:

Brayden Co, Caleb Christensen, Hanna Shykind, Darby Puckett, and Nate Weida.