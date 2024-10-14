Columbia University's School Of The Arts to Present Reimagined THE THREEPENNY OPERA

Experience a legendary tale redefined for the modern era, where the lines between right and wrong blur in the most captivating way...
Columbia University School of the Arts will present Benjamin Viertel's directing thesis production of The Threepenny Opera.
Immerse yourself in the vibrant underworld of New York City with this daring reimagining of The Threepenny Opera. Leah Plante-Wiener's audacious adaptation, featuring a fresh translation of Die Dreigroschenoper by Benjamin Viertel and Nate Weida, transforms Brecht and Weill's iconic work into a contemporary masterpiece. This production captures the raw, sultry, and intense atmosphere of the underground club scene, offering a sharp and brutally honest reflection on modern society. The innovative re-orchestration by Nate Weida breathes new life into the music, creating an exhilarating soundscape that enhances the show's exploration of morality, deception, and survival, encapsulating the fragile and amoral essence of our times.
Original Book and Lyrics - Bertolt Brecht
Original Music - Kurt Weill
New Book - Leah Plante-Wiener
New Lyrics, New Music, and Music Director - Nate Weida
Translation - Benjamin Viertel & Nate Weida
Director - Benjamin Viertel
Dramaturg - Zeina AlBarkouky
Producer - Zachary Hedner
Production Stage Manager - Morgan Grant
Assistant Stage Manager - Alexa Sacks-Wilner
Assistant Stage Manager - Grace Posillico
Company Manager - Alana Roberts
Choreographer - lisa nevada
Scenic and Props Designer - Forest Entsminger
Costume Designer - Kyle Artone
Lighting Designer - Nicholas Pollock
Lighting Designer - Willem Hinternhoff
Sound Designer and Mixer - Bennett Lin
CAST:
Macheath - Jake Brinskele
Polly Peachum - Jacqui Byrne
Mr. JJ Peachum - Fred Rice
Mrs. Celia Peachum - Emily Kleypas
Tiger Brown - Adam Brett
Lucy Brown - David Hernandez III
Jenny - Hannah Karpenko
ENSEMBLE/ONSTAGE BAND:
Brayden Co, Caleb Christensen, Hanna Shykind, Darby Puckett, and Nate Weida.
Videos