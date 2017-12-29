Colton Ryan, Dan DeLuca, and More Join the Cast of 54 Sings Jason Mraz - Full Cast Announced

Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Kaitlyn Frank (Newsies), Jennafer Newberry (Freaky Friday), and Ximone Rose (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical) have joined 54 Sings Jason Mraz at FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club on Tuesday, January 9th.

The previously announced cast for the 9:30pm concert includes Brian Flores (Hadestown, Pippin), Shea Holcomb (Drunk Shakespeare, Julius Caesar), Adam Kaplan (Kinky Boots, A Bronx Tale, Newsies), Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Chicago, Sweet Charity), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies), George Salazar (The Lightning Thief, Be More Chill), and Matt Rodin (Red Carpet Challenge, BROadway)!

Grab your best fedora and hang out with some of your Broadway faves as they celebrate the Great White Way's newest crooner, Jason Mraz! With record breaking hits like "I'm Yours," over 7 million records sold, and platinum certifications in over 20 countries, two-time Grammy winner Mraz has charmed his way into the hearts of millions of fans all over the globe. Fans can expect to hear everything from Mraz' breakout tune "The Remedy (I Won't Worry)," to classics like "A Beautiful Mess," and "1000 Things," to deeper cuts like "I'm Coming Over" and more! So pull up a chair, raise a glass to love and love lost, and join us as we turn the heart eyes emoji all the way up to 100!

The evening will be music directed by Peter van Reesema and is produced and directed by Ashlee Latimer.

There is a $25-$60 cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/54-sings-jason-mraz/. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade- patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs." Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins





