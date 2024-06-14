Color Factory Partners With WICKED For Green and Pink Themed Room

The new color was added beginning June 13 and will be available for a limited time.

By: Jun. 14, 2024
The signature Confetti Room at the Color Factory in New York has been reimagined in partnership with Broadway’s Wicked. In this newly themed room, Wicked fans can sing along, toss confetti, and celebrate the perfect pairing of Glinda’s pink and Elphaba’s green.

The new color was added beginning June 13 and will be available for a limited time.

Get a sneak peek in the video!

Color Factory New York celebrates the many shades of the city. Take a journey through 14 immersive art exhibits as stunning as they are colorful. Fun for all ages, each visit to Color Factory includes surprise giveaways, sweet treats, and complimentary digital photos. From the ball pit to the confetti room, each colorful room is designed in partnership with an exceptional roster of local and international artists and collaborators, this multi-hued homage to NYC will leave you inspired. 

Learn more and get tickets here.









