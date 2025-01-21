Colman Domingo in Talks for National Theatre Project in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a slew of screen projects, Oscar-nominee Colman Domingo is looking to return to the stage. In an interview with Deadline's Baz Bamigboye, the Sing Sing star revealed that he is in talks with The National Theatre's incoming Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham for a possible project in the fall of 2026.

“I haven’t been on stage in London since Scottsboro Boys twelve years ago and I think my first show will be back in London at The National Theatre,” the actor said, adding that he hopes the project will be “something special and impactful." For his performance in The Scottsboro Boys, he received both Olivier and Tony award nominations.

In the meantime, Domingo has several movie and television projects lined up, including Edgar Wright's The Running Man (which he recently finished filming) Gus Van Sant's thriller Dead Man's Wire, Spielberg's untitled sci-fi project, and season three of Euphoria. He has also been recently recognized for his work in the A24 theater drama Sing Sing.

Domingo has been nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA, Tony-nominated, Critics Choice Awards, Independent Spirit, Gotham Awards, Lawrence Olivier, Drama Desk, Drama League and NAACP Image, and Black Reel Award. He was recently seen as “Mister” in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Color Purple along with the theater drama Sing Sing. He is also set to play Michael Jackson's father Joe in the upcoming biopic Michael.

Domingo is known to Broadway audiences for acclaimed turns in The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Chicago, and as book writer of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. He has also co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham.