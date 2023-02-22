Coalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds Condemns Antisemitic Protesters at First Preview of PARADE

The Coalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds, representing workers both on and off stage in New York State and beyond, condemned the self-described neo-Nazis who harassed theatergoers prior to Tuesday's preview performance of Parade outside the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The involved extremist organization has been known to stage incendiary racist and antisemitic "protests" for decades, and is considered a hate group according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.



Theater and the arts have the power to bring people together, promote empathy and understanding, and inspire each of us to make the world a better place. COBUG is united in its commitment to ensuring that members and audiences can enjoy the transformative power of the arts without fear of harassment or violence.



"Antisemitism, vile hate speech, and censorship have no place on Broadway-or in American culture or society," says COBUG Co-Chair Laura Penn, Executive Director, SDC. "COBUG calls on all members of the theatrical community, all people of conscience, and Mayor Eric Adams to safeguard inclusive environments for everyone who participates in or attends theatrical events in New York."



The Coalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds, COBUG, is a group of 18 unions that represents workers both on and off stage in New York State and beyond.

