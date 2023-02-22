Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Coalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds Condemns Antisemitic Protesters at First Preview of PARADE

"Antisemitism, vile hate speech, and censorship have no place on Broadway—or in American culture or society,” says COBUG Co-Chair Laura Penn.

Feb. 22, 2023  

The Coalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds, representing workers both on and off stage in New York State and beyond, condemned the self-described neo-Nazis who harassed theatergoers prior to Tuesday's preview performance of Parade outside the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The involved extremist organization has been known to stage incendiary racist and antisemitic "protests" for decades, and is considered a hate group according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Theater and the arts have the power to bring people together, promote empathy and understanding, and inspire each of us to make the world a better place. COBUG is united in its commitment to ensuring that members and audiences can enjoy the transformative power of the arts without fear of harassment or violence.

"Antisemitism, vile hate speech, and censorship have no place on Broadway-or in American culture or society," says COBUG Co-Chair Laura Penn, Executive Director, SDC. "COBUG calls on all members of the theatrical community, all people of conscience, and Mayor Eric Adams to safeguard inclusive environments for everyone who participates in or attends theatrical events in New York."

The Coalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds, COBUG, is a group of 18 unions that represents workers both on and off stage in New York State and beyond.

The members of the Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds are Actors' Equity Association, American Federation of Musicians (international union), American Guild of Musical Artists, Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers, IATSE LOCAL 18032, Dramatists Guild of America, The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, AFL-CIO, CLC, International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 817, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 30, Associated Musicians of Greater New York (AFM Local 802), Mail Telephone Order Clerks, IATSE Local B-751, Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists, IATSE Local 798, Service Employees International Union, Local 32BJ.Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, SDC, Theatrical Protective Union, IATSE Local One, Theatrical Wardrobe Union, IATSE Local 764, Treasurers and Ticket Sellers Union, IATSE Local 751, United Scenic Artists, IATSE Local USA 829, Ushers, Ticket Takers and Stagedoor Persons, IATSE Local 306.

