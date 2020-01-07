Club44 Records Will Release LES MISERABLES: Symphonic Highlights Album

Club44 Records has announced the next project on its label. Les Misérables: Symphonic Highlights features The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and Brian Eads, current Musical Director and Conductor of the Les Misérables U.S. national tour, at the piano. Eads partnered with the incomparable David T. Clydesdale, Grammy and Dove Award winning arranger and orchestrator, for this endeavor. As co-arrangers, orchestrators and producers, the two beautifully captured the heart and magic of Les Misérables in a symphonic masterpiece set to release on February 28.



Wayne Haun, co-founder of Club44 Records, couldn't be happier with this collaboration. "Les Misérables was the first musical I saw. It brought me to tears then, and it moves me to tears every time I hear the soaring melodies and lush orchestrations. What David and Brian have created is something that brilliantly honors the show and allows fans to feel those emotions over and over again through the symphonic arrangements. Club44 Records is thrilled to bring this project to digital and retail outlets."



Les Misérables: Symphonic Highlights will be available at all digital and retail outlets beginning February 28 and is distributed by Sony/Provident Distribution.





