Closing Up Shop! CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Takes Final Broadway Bows Today

The factory is all out of golden tickets. Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory plays its final Broadway performance today, January 14, 2018 after playing 27 previews and 305 regular performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).

With direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum theatre David Greig, choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

The Broadway company of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory stars two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle, Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust, Ryan Sell, Tony Award winner John Rubinstein, Emily Padgett, Ben Crawford, Kathy Fitzgerald, Alan H. Green, Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman, Trista Dollison, F. Michael Haynie, Emma Pfaeffle and Michael Wartella with Chip Abbott, Yesenia Ayala, Darius Barnes, Colin Bradbury, Jared Bradshaw, Ryan Breslin, Stephen Carrasco, Kristy Cates, Madeleine Doherty, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Stephanie Gibson, Talya Groves, Cory Lingner, Robin Masella, Elliott Mattox, Monette McKay, Kyle TaylorA. Parker, Kristin Piro, Amy Quanbeck, Paul Slade Smith, Halli Toland, Katie Webber, Cody Williams, Michael Williams and Mikey Winslow.

Before the factory closes for good, we're taking a look back at the show's journey on Broadway!

Following a West End run in 2013, it was officially announced in March 2016 that the new musical would make its way to Broadway in the following year. Soon after, news broke that Christian Borle would play Willy Wonka.

Rehearsals officially began in early 2017.

And previews began at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on March 28, 2017.

Opening night was celebrated on April 23.

Ensemble member Katie Webber received the treasured Gypsy Robe.

The cast went on the celebrate 200 performances in October.

And performed on The View later that month!

The U.S. national tour Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will launch in September 2018. There are also plans for an international tour launching in Australia in 2018 and the United Kingdom in 2019. A confirmed production timeline will be announced soon.

