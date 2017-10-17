Photo Coverage: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Celebrates 200 Performances with a Mountain of Mousse!

Two hundred performances down and the Factory is still open for business!

The new Broadway musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory officially opened Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street). Just yesterday, the company was joined by their new neighbors at BOND 45, to commemorate 200 performances on Broadway with a mountain of chocolate mousse fit for the Factory. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the special day below!

Roald Dahl's treasured tale is now Broadway's Golden Ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man" and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to sweeten with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before-get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



