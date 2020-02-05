Christy Altomare, Lindsay Mendez, Nikki M. James, Ruthie Ann Miles and More Join RSO AT F/54

Very Intense Productions will present RSO AT F/54, an evening retrospective of musicals by multi-award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver at Feinstein's/54 Below. Show time will be 7:00pm on March 31, 2020.

The evening will feature:

NIKKI M. JAMES

Lindsay Mendez

Ruthie Ann Miles

Christy Altomare

Kerstin Anderson

Katie Rose Clarke

Ben Fankhauser

Drew Gehling

Jason Gotay

Troy Iwata

Jay Armstrong Johnson

John-Michael Lyles

Katie Thompson

Natalie Walker

Also featured during the evening are Ethan Carlson, Caitlin Doak, Ian Fairlee, Mary Claire Miskell, David Park, Bethany Perkins, and Donté Wilder.

Joshua Zecher-Ross music directs Max Grossman on Keyboard 2, Allison Seidner on cello, Coco Taguchi on Violin, Joseph Wallace on basses, Jeremy Yaddaw on drums, and Andrew Zinsmeister on guitars. Orchestrations are by Ryan Scott Oliver.

Audience members can expect to hear tunes from the prolific list of Oliver's work, from Mrs. Sharp; Darling; 35mm: A Musical Exhibition; Jasper in Deadland; We Foxes; Rope; Otherbody, a brief musical allegory; Three Points of Contact, and world premieres from Oliver's latest work.

Ryan Scott Oliver wrote the music and lyrics for Jasper in Deadland (off-Broadway; the 5th Avenue Theatre), 35mm: A Musical Exhibition; Darling; Mrs. Sharp; Otherbody, a brief musical allegory, Havana! with director Warren Carlyle, and more. He is the winner of numerous awards and grants and is currently at work a trilogy of original musicals (We Foxes, Rope, and Three Points of Contact), as well as adaptations of the films Heart and Souls (1993) for Universal Theatrical Group; and most recently, Hugo, directed by Christopher Wheeldon and based on the novel by Brian Selznick (and the 2011 Martin Scorsese film). Find writings, videos, tweets, and more of his morbidly optimistic musings @ryanscottoliver on all platforms.





