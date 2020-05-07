Christopher Fitzgerald and Bill Irwin to Star in World Premiere of Irwin's 10-Minute Play IN-ZOOM
The Old Globe today announced the world premiere of a 10-minute play created by Bill Irwin: In-Zoom, featuring Irwin and Broadway veteran Christopher Fitzgerald. The two-hander will premiere live online on Thursday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. on The Old Globe's website. A special preview performance will be streamed exclusively for Globe donors and subscribers on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m., and a recorded version will be available to stream on the Globe website through Saturday, May 16 only. The short play is free to stream, but viewers are asked to make a donation if they can to help support The Old Globe in these extraordinary times.
Two comic minds convene a meeting on Zoom and surprise themselves as they look at our particular pandemic moment and the virtual way we're living it. Two-time Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Fool Moon, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) and three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Broadway's Waitress, Young Frankenstein, Wicked) delight in Irwin's beguiling take on our new reality.
The creative team includes Leila Knox (Production Stage Manager) and Kevin Anthenill (Digital Platform Director). Special thanks to Jake Millgard, Kevin Hafso Koppman, and Kyrsten Hafso Koppman for their work in developing this piece.
"The theatre's special magic is to gather strangers at an appointed time and place and bring them together into an audience, a single community," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "With our three beautiful venues in Balboa Park temporarily closed, we're making theatre, or something very much like it, on digital platforms, and we've turned to our family of brilliant artists to lead the way. Bill Irwin is a superb actor, director, writer, and thinker, and of course, one of the greatest-ever clowns in the American theatre. Bill's been thinking about how to adapt his unique art to this dizzying moment, and In-Zoom is what he's found. It's a huge treat, and I'm very grateful to Bill, Christopher Fitzgerald, and the crackerjack theatre makers of The Old Globe for bringing it to life."
