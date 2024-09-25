Christopher Dean Sullivan Will Perform as Part of the Harlem Jazz Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the smoky clubs of Chicago to the bustling streets of Harlem, Christopher Dean Sullivan's bass lines tell stories of history, passion, and the enduring spirit of jazz. His performances are a tribute to the genre's rich heritage, infused with contemporary influences that make his sound truly unique.

Join in for an evening of mesmerizing jazz at the Mount Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church on October 11th. Experience the magic of live music in one of Harlem's most historic venues.

Tickets are just $25 - a small investment for an evening that will leave you inspired and uplifted. The concert runs from 7 PM to 8 PM, providing the perfect midweek escape.

Location Details: Mt. Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church -15 Mount Morris Park West, New York NY 10027