Christina Bianco, Liz Callaway & Laura Pitt-Pulford To Join Hugh Panaro In MAN WITHOUT A MASK UK Premiere

Hugh made his Broadway debut as Marius in the original production of Les Misérables. He also created the roles of Buddy in Side Show, Julian Craster in Jule Styne ’s The Red Shoes, and the title role in the American premiere of Sir Cameron Mackintosh ’s Martin Guerre. Hugh was nominated for an Outer Critic Circle Award for his performance in the titular role of Elton John ’s Lestat, based on Anne Rice ’s Vampire Chronicles.He made his West End debut in 1998 as Gaylord Ravenal in the London company of Harold Prince ’s Showboat, a role he previously played on Broadway.In Philadelphia, Hugh won the prestigious Barrymore award for his performance as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables. He received his second nomination as Fagin in Oliver! and in 2012, Hugh was honored with the Edwin Forrest Award for his long-term contribution to theatre. In 2013, Mr. Panaro reprised his role as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables at the historic MUNY, where he won the St. Louis Theater Circle Award.Considered to be one of the best male actor/singers in musical theatre, Hugh is sought after by directors, musical directors, and conductors alike to portray roles and bring them musically to life, with his gifts of subtlety and nuance, as well as the powerhouse pipes he possesses. He has sung across the globe with prestigious orchestras and seems to have a gift for lifting people out of their seats and onto their feet.This talented singer has performed on London ’s West End, in Canada and on concert stages across the globe, including touring with Barbra Streisand throughout Europe and now, he ’s bringing it all home, to you, for what promises to be a real event.