Christina Bianco, Liz Callaway & Laura Pitt-Pulford To Join Hugh Panaro In MAN WITHOUT A MASK UK Premiere

Hugh Panaro
- Man Without A Mask is a highly personal scrapbook of a life and career, taking you backstage, into dressing rooms and right to the heart of Broadway by one of its biggest stars.
Christina Bianco
will guest on Saturday 7th September at 7pm. Known online for her incredible talent for vocal impressions, Christina received acclaim as Fanny Brice
in the Paris premiere of Funny Girl at the Théâtre Marigny, she played Glinda in the West End revival of The Wizard of Oz (London Palladium) and LV in the UK tour of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice.
Liz Callaway
will guest on Sunday 8th September at 5pm. A cabaret and Broadway legend, she made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim
’s Merrily We Roll Along in 1981. She also played Young Sally in the Lincoln Center concert production of Follies, Lizzie in Baby (for which she earned a Tony Award nomination), and was the original Ellen in the Broadway production of Miss Saigon.
Laura Pitt-Pulford
will guest on Monday 9th September at 7pm. Laura has just starred in Standing at the Sky’s Edge in the West End and her other theatre credits include Rose Vibert in the revival of Aspects of Love, Milly in Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s production of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Laurence Olivier
Award for Best Actress in a Musical nominee), Lucille in Parade and Mabel in Mack and Mabel.
Hugh said, “I was already very excited to make my Crazy Coqs debut, but now that these lovely ladies have agreed to join me on stage on different nights, I am totally over the moon and I cannot wait to make music and special moments with each of them.”
Hugh made his Broadway debut as Marius in the original production of Les Misérables. He also created the roles of Buddy in Side Show, Julian Craster in Jule Styne
’s The Red Shoes, and the title role in the American premiere of Sir Cameron Mackintosh
’s Martin Guerre. Hugh was nominated for an Outer Critic Circle Award for his performance in the titular role of Elton John
’s Lestat, based on Anne Rice
’s Vampire Chronicles.
He made his West End debut in 1998 as Gaylord Ravenal in the London company of Harold Prince
’s Showboat, a role he previously played on Broadway.
In Philadelphia, Hugh won the prestigious Barrymore award for his performance as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables. He received his second nomination as Fagin in Oliver! and in 2012, Hugh was honored with the Edwin Forrest
Award for his long-term contribution to theatre. In 2013, Mr. Panaro reprised his role as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables at the historic MUNY, where he won the St. Louis Theater Circle Award.
Considered to be one of the best male actor/singers in musical theatre, Hugh is sought after by directors, musical directors, and conductors alike to portray roles and bring them musically to life, with his gifts of subtlety and nuance, as well as the powerhouse pipes he possesses. He has sung across the globe with prestigious orchestras and seems to have a gift for lifting people out of their seats and onto their feet.
This talented singer has performed on London ’s West End, in Canada and on concert stages across the globe, including touring with Barbra Streisand
throughout Europe and now, he ’s bringing it all home, to you, for what promises to be a real event.
His Musical Director is the gifted Joseph Thalken
and his “up close and personal” show is directed by his longtime friend, the equally legendary Richard Jay-Alexander
.
Hugh will be in conversation with Edward Seckerson
after his closing show on Monday 9th September.
Hugh recently made his solo concert debut at New York’s 54 Below and his performance was captured live on the recently released album titled Hugh Panaro
- Man Without A Mask available on all music platforms.