Choral Music Albums Available Featuring Stephen Schwartz, David Shire, Sheldon Harnick, David Chase, Others

Judith Clurman, conductor and music director of Essential Voices USA and Acis Productions announce the release of two recordings. WORDS MATTER includes the remaster of two works, scored for chorus and piano: "Testimony,'" by award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz and "Who Would You Be" by American composer Shawn Crouch. The recording is dedicated to the memory of victims of violence. WINTER HARMONIES is a holiday sampler of music celebrating the effort to infuse light and joy into the winter season. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Chanukah selections by Judith Clurman, David Chase, Sheldon Harnick, David Shire, and James Sizemore are sung. Both recordings were produced by Silas Brown. The scores for the music on these recordings are available from Hal Leonard.

WORDS MATTER



https://essentialvoicesusa.hearnow.com/words-matter

Inspired by the "It Gets Better Project", Stephen Schwartz wrote "Testimony" for a 2012 concert performance by the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus. Judith Clurman conducted her Essential Voices USA (EVUSA) IN the World Premiere of the mixed chorus version, at Carnegie Hall, in 2013. It was also featured as part of a New York Pops concert celebrating the composer, at the Wall to Wall Stephen Schwartz concert at Symphony Space in 2016, at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Stephen Schwartz Toast in New York City, in 2018, and in anti-bullying workshops in New York City Public Schools in 2018-2019. Pianist James Cunningham joins the chorus for the recording. In 2018, Judith asked Shawn Crouch to write a piece to commemorate the innocent murder of school children in the United States for her Hal Leonard Choral series. Pianist James Cunningham and cellist Daniel Miller accompany EVUSA on the recording. Proceeds from the sale of these recordings support EVUSA's anti bullying workshops in high schools.

WINTER HARMONIES



https://essentialvoicesusa.hearnow.com/winter-harmonies

Written for EVUSA in 2019, David Chase's arrangement of "Cradle Hymn" is scored for mixed voices A Cappella or with violin obbligato. Chase based his arrangement on the Kentucky version of "Cradle Hymn" found in Ruth Crawford Seeger's "American Folk Songs for Christmas." The recording has also been distributed as a single in 2019, by Acis. Tessa Lark plays violin. "Home," an A Cappella setting, was written by James Sizemore for Judith Clurman in the fall of 2019. Sizemore writes: "During the winter holidays, families gather at home and take refuge. All people, from all backgrounds, desire this experience of Home. But true Home can be found within ourselves in our everyday lives. For those not able to be home this holiday season, take deep breaths, listen to this piece of music, and find a sense of home within yourself." Pianist James Cunningham and cellist Daniel Miller accompany EVUSA on David Chase's arrangement of "The First Noel." The Acis release is a remaster of a single recording previously available online. Judith Clurman conducted the premiere of the piece with EVUSA and the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. The work has been performed on major symphonic holiday concerts. vAlso included are two piece celebrating Chanukah, from the Essential Voices USA's Acis recording, "Rejoice! Honoring the Jewish Spirit." Judith Clurman conducted these recording premieres, with her EVUSA and James Cunningham at the piano. Written by Judith Clurman and David Chase, "Eight Days of Lights" is scored for piano or orchestra and chorus. The piece received its world premiere, in December 2018, in the SA version with the Boston Symphony Children's Chorus, at Symphony Hall, Boston. "Everlasting Light," by composer David Shire and lyricist Sheldon Harnick was premiered by Clurman and her Juilliard Choral Union, with the New York Philharmonic, in 2003.

Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA (EVUSA) is one of New York's preeminent choral ensembles. EVUSA comprises a talented roster of seasoned professionals and auditioned volunteers, dynamically fitted to the unique needs of each project. The ensemble serves in residence with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, and performs a series called The Composer Speaks. Their Acis recordings include Appalachian Stories and Rejoice! Honoring the Jewish Spirit.. Conductor Judith Clurman conducts Essential Voices USA, and the Singing Tree Float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Her work has received Emmy and Grammy nominations and she has collaborated with the major orchestras and conductors of the world. She was Director of Choral Activities at The Juilliard School for 18 years and a faculty member for the National Endowment for the Arts/Columbia University Institute in Classical Music and Opera. Judith currently teaches private and ensemble voice at the Manhattan School of Music. Acis Productions Named after Handel's opera, Acis and Galatea, Acis is a critically acclaimed boutique label with a roster that boasts both emerging and Grammy-nominated classical artists. Acis was founded by the record producer and conductor Geoffrey Silver.

Further information:

www.essentialvoicesusa.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You