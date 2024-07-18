Cheyenne Jackson Cast in Zombie Comedy From Tina Romera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to Deadline, Cheyenne Jackson will be appearing in the new horror comedy Queens of the Dead from Tina Romera, the daughter of George A. Romero.

The movie will offer a modern twist on Romero's classic style (he directed Night of the Living Dead, among others) and the story is said to follow "an eclectic group of drag queens, club kids, and frenemies who must put aside their personal dramas and use their unique skills to combat the brain-thirsty undead when a zombie apocalypse breaks out during their drag show in Brooklyn." It is being written by Erin Judge and Tina Romero.

Other stage and Broadway alums in the film include Jacquel Spivey (A Strange Loop and the Mean Girls film), Nina West (RuPaul's Drag Race and Hairspray), and Becca Blackwell, writer of the play They, Themself, and Schmerm.

Katy O’Brian, Margaret Cho, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Tomas Matos, Quincy Dunn-Baker, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Dominique Jackson, Riki Lindhome, and Eve Lindley all round out the cast.

“This is the cast of my wildest dreams. In a movie about survival, you gotta love and root for the survival crew. Every single person in this ensemble brings such a special and specific flavor -both on and off-screen. The result is truly a magic sauce," Romero said in a statement.

Cheyenne Jackson is a GRAMMY & Emmy-nominated actor. On/Off-Broadway, Jackson recently played the WOLF/PRINCE in the Tony-Winning revival of INTO THE WOODS opposite Sarah Bareillies. Other credits include “The Performers,” “The Most Happy Fella,” “8,” “Finian’s Rainbow,” Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “Damn Yankees,” “AIDA,” “Xanadu,” “The Agony and the Agony” and “All Shook Up.” He was nominated for a GRAMMY for his performance as TONY in the acclaimed recording of WESTSIDE STORY with the San Francisco Symphony and has sold out Carnegie Hall twice. It was recently announced that he will be starring in Pasadena Playhouse’s upcoming production of La Cage aux Folles.