Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz Will Make Broadway Debut in EUREKA DAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz (“Scandal,” “The Flash”) will make her Broadway debut in the Manhattan Theatre Club production of Eureka Day, by Jonathan Spector, directed by Anna D. Shapiro. Yakura-Kurtz joins Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht, Bill Irwin, and Thomas Middleditch, which begins previews November 25 and opens December 16 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Zoë Chao, who was previously announced, has withdrawn from the production due to a scheduling conflict.

Yakura-Kurtz is a bicoastal theater, film, and television actress. In Los Angeles, she has originated roles such as Kat in the Steinberg Award-winning How the Light Gets In and Sei Shonagon in Unrivaled. She also recently played Elena in Pasadena Playhouse’s Uncle Vanya as part of their Tony Award-winning season. TV work includes “Swarm” (Amazon Prime), “The Resident” (CBS), “The Flash” (CW), “Law & Order: SVU” (NBC), “Scandal” (ABC), “Longmire” (Netflix), “Station 19” (ABC) and “Magnum PI” (CBS). Recent film work includes Netflix’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, directed by John Lee Hancock. BFA: Boston University.

Jonathan Spector’s play comes to MTC in an all-new production following an acclaimed London run. Eureka Day is a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else – that is, until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy. As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody.