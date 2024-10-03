Chelsea Film Festival Returns to New York City This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 12th Annual Chelsea Film Festival (CFF) starts from October 16th through to October 20th at Regal Cinemas Union Square and online through FilmFestival+ which is also accessible via AppleTV through October 31st 2024.

This years festival includes the most extensive and persuasive local, regional, national, and international selection including AND ON THE EIGHTH DAY by Alexandra Chando starring Darren Mann, Phoebe Tonkin, Mustafa Speaks, Valerie Mahaffey, Lindsey Morgan, Tanner Beard, CON JOB By Ian Niles starring Ian Niles, Dean Edwards, Menuhin Hart, Julia Claire, Aaron Berg, and T.L. Flint, and BEFORE WE BEGIN by Shazeb Fahim starring Yesly Dimate, Monica Giordano, Jamie Eddy, Shazeb Fahim, Paige Hapeman, Andrew Fama.

Full list of films include: And On the Eighth Day by Alexandra Chando, Con Job by Ian Niles, Before We Begin by Shazeb Fahim, Beyond The Rush by Robert John Sayegh, Growing Pains by Catherine Argyrople, Invisible by Matthew Michael Ross, Last Party/Derniere Soiree by Nicholas Dozol, Love, Bees and F*ckery by Marem Hassler, Mountain Boy by Zainab Sheheen, Our Lady of Queens by Louis Cox, Parisan by Kambiz Babaei, The City by Amit Ulman, The Compatriots by Spencer Cohen, The Snare by Merlin Camozzi, The Writter by Romas Zabarauskas.

The festival will also include a fantastic line up of documentaries, US short films, International short films, and indie episodics. In person tickets are available now on Eventbrite. Cast and Crew will be hosting Q&A's after the premieres. Click here to view the events full line up.