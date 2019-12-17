Chad Burris Joins FROZEN on Broadway as Olaf for Limited Time Beginning Tonight
Disney's Frozen will welcome new company member Chad Burris in his Broadway debut as Olaf, beginning performances tonight, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Burris will continue in the role while Ryann Redmond is on a medical leave of absence with an anticipated return date of February 18, 2020.
Chad Burris' Credits Include:
National tour: The Book of Mormon. Regional theater: Almost Famous the Musical at The Old Globe (original cast), The Muny, Cleveland Playhouse, Cape Playhouse, and Arkansas Repertory Theatre. He is also an accomplished writer and producer, having created the critically acclaimed web series "City Boyz." He is represented by HCKR. Instagram: @_chadburris.
Frozen has joined Disney Theatrical hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway. Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two seasons, breaking four St. James Theatre house records. In addition to the Broadway company, Frozen is currently touring North America, and its global footprint will soon expand to include productions in London, Australia, Japan, and Hamburg.
Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours.
Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.
