Celebrated New York Choir Director Chantel R. Wright's Youth Group Performs At Gospel Night in Harlem

Celebrated New York Choir Director Chantel R. Wright continues to celebrate the release of the group's debut CD project, Chantel R. Wright Presents Pneumatica: All We Need. On Thursday, July 25th, the nine-member inspired youth-ensemble will join music artists Songs of Solomon, Petula Beckles, and Mark Prentice to perform a free concert at "Gospel Night" in Harlem from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., located at Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building, 163 West 125th Street, New York, NY.

Pnematica's new single, "The One Who Endures," recently released to Gospel radio was first presented at Carnegie Hall in April 2018 as part of the renowned venue's "Our Voices" series. Featuring Wright and group member Nia Gaines-Greenwood, the song is buoyed by funky drums, fervent organ and slick picking guitar over jazzy chord changes reminiscent of The O'Jays' classic "Family Reunion."

Produced by Wright and group member Orson Benjamin, who co-wrote the songs on the project, All We Need is an off-shoot of Wright's 60-member choir Songs of Solomon. All We Need is available on iTunes and Amazon, and other digital music platforms worldwide.

Released by label owners Damien L. Sneed and Bishop Iona Locke on LeChateau Earl Records, the vocal ensemble includes Orson Benjamin, Nia Gaines-Greenwood, Richard Sullivan, Jr., Yeshak A. Pellot, Yvette Benjamin, Alicia J. Etienne, Jamar Johnson and Faith Smith, who are also members of Pneuma Ministries.

Chantel R. Wright is one of the most gifted, experienced, learned and anointed ministers of music blessing the world today. As a pastor, award-winning choral conductor, orchestral conductor, educator, community activist and spiritual advisor operating out of her home base of New York City, Chantel Wright has traveled to many parts of the world spreading God's loving messages, the joy of music and the audacity of hope.

Wright was consecrated as a Bishop in the Lord's Church known as Christ Centered Ministries Assembly (CCMA) and is given episcopal charge over Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Utah. Wright is a Choral Union president of the Thomas Dorsey National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses, where she is on the national board of directors. She can also be found on WLIB-AM as the host of "The Hour of Power." She is a recipient of The New York Times Teachers Who Matters Most Award, among numerous other awards and honors.

For more information on Chantel R. Wright and Pneumatica, please visit www.bishopcrwright.org, and www.pneumaministers.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You