Celebrate National Arts in Education Week by Giving Your Favorite Educator a Shoutout on BroadwayWorld!

Who is an educator that YOU would like to thank?

September 13-19 marks the National Arts in Education Week and we want to help give your favorite, most inspirational teachers, professors, instructors, directors, or coaches a huge thank you and shoutout on BroadwayWorld!

Click here to submit a shoutout that will be featured on BroadwayWorld this week!

National Arts in Education Week is a national celebration recognizing the transformative power of the arts in education. Passed by Congress in 2010 through House Resolution 275, the celebration is designated to bring attention to this cause for elected officials and educational decision makers across the country and to support equitable access to the arts for all students.

National Arts in Education Week takes place annually during the week beginning with the second Sunday of September.

