Celebrate Gay Pride Month in June at the Staten Island Children's Museum

Art, activism and the achievements of members of the LGBTQ+ community will be part of Gay Pride Month programs at the Staten Island Children's Museum in June. Visitors will get to experience a variety of fun art sessions, cooking classes, and special workshops exploring gender identity and inclusion for all.

The month's Weekend Art Studio gets the programming started as young artists will create collages using rhinestones and paint inspired by NYC-based artist Mickalene Thomas. The Studio is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 - 4:00 pm.

ShopRite Kidz Cook sessions will share the fun of food puns while celebrating LGBT celebrities, including: dancer and entertainer Josephine Baker; performer and *NSYNC band member Lance Bass; and playwright Lorraine Hansberry. Sessions are on Fridays at 3:00 and 4:00 pm; tickets will be available at the front desk.

On Sunday, June 9 at 2:00 pm, Staten Island OUTloud will share the poems and works of author Mary Oliver. Visitors will also have a chance to write and share their own nature-inspired poems during this workshop.

Drag Queen Story Hour returns on Saturday, June 15 at 2:00 pm. Visitors will hear a story, make crafts, sing, dance and celebrate the beauty of just being themselves. It's part of the "Big Picnic at Snug Harbor" day of special programs - visit snug-harbor.org to learn more.

The Pride Center of Staten Island will present an "Hour of Pride" on Wednesday, June 19 at 3:00 pm. Activities will include discussing language and terms to use for respecting others; sharing the story "I Am Jazz" by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings; and sharing coloring sheets of the "Gender Unicorn" to discuss expression, feelings, and identity. This event is part of the Children's Museum's weekly free admission hours, which are listed on sichildrensmuseum.org.

Even More Programs in June

Visitors won't want to miss these exciting programs, too!

Eid al-Fitr Celebration, Tuesday, June 4, 1:00 - 3:00 pm: Celebrate the end of Ramadan with stories and art presented by the College of Staten Island Muslim Student Association.

Singalong with Viva Voce! Thursday, June 6 at 3:00 & 4:00 pm: Enjoy a multigenerational song and musical performance with this local group.

Women in Science Wetlands Excursion, Saturday, June 8, Noon - 1:00 pm: Building on the Children's Museum's "Women In Science" workshop from March, reconnect with Snug Harbor's women scientists and take an excursion to explore the wetlands on the park grounds in this Con Edison Second Saturday Science! workshop. Pre-registration is required; emailztirado@sichildrensmuseum.org.

Start Summer Vacation-Free Admission Day! Saturday, June 29, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm: Free admission for all visitors sponsored by Northfield Bank.

Fiesta con Calpulli! Saturday, June 29 at 1:00 pm: Enjoy a Mexican dance performance by the Calpulli Dance Company outside on the Meadow (weather permitting).

The Staten Island Children's Museum will open at 10:00 am on June 4 and June 6 when NYC public schools are closed.

"We are proud of the Pride programs taking place in June. The Children's Museum continues to promote programming which includes all members of the Staten Island community," said Lisa Laub, President of the Board of Trustees of the Staten Island Children's Museum. "We are committed to being a place where all children can feel welcome to learn, explore and play. As a community leader, it is our goal to reach out to all residents of Staten Island."

