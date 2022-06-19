Casts Announced for Final Three Weeks of American Ballet Theatre's 2022 Summer Season

Casting for the final three weeks of American Ballet Theatre's 2022 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House has been announced.

Twelve performances of Swan Lake will begin Monday, June 27 with Devon Teuscher as Odette/Odile, Cory Stearns as Prince Siegfried, and Joo Won Ahn in his debut as von Rothbart. Guest Artist Daniel Camargo will dance the role of Prince Siegfried for the first time with ABT on Tuesday, June 28, opposite Isabella Boylston as Odette/Odile. Additional debuts for Swan Lake include Calvin Royal III (Prince Siegfried) and Andrii Ishchuk (von Rothbart) at the Wednesday, June 29 matinee; Skylar Brandt (Odette/Odile) and Gabe Stone Shayer (von Rothbart) at the Wednesday, June 29 evening performance; Thomas Forster (Prince Siegfried) and Jarod Curley (von Rothbart) on Thursday, June 30; and Catherine Hurlin (Odette/Odile) and Joo Won Ahn (Prince Siegfried) at the Wednesday, July 6 matinee. Set to music by Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is choreographed by McKenzie after Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov. The ballet features scenery and costumes by Zack Brown and lighting by Duane Schuler. This production of Swan Lake premiered on March 24, 2000 at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. with Julie Kent (Odette/Odile) and Angel Corella (Prince Siegfried).

The fourth week will continue with four performances of the American Splendor repertory program, showcasing 75th Anniversary performances of George Balanchine's Theme and Variations, the New York Premiere of Alonzo King's Single Eye, and Jessica Lang's ZigZag.

The season's first performance of Balanchine's Theme and Variations on Thursday, July 7 will feature debuts by Christine Shevchenko and Aran Bell in the leading roles. Skylar Brandt will lead the ballet for the first time at the matinee on Saturday, July 9. Set to a score of the same name by Tchaikovsky from Suite No. 3 for Orchestra, Theme and Variations was created for Ballet Theatre and received its World Premiere at New York's City Center on November 26, 1947, danced by Alicia Alonso and Igor Youskevitch. A neo-classical masterpiece, Theme and Variations features scenery and costumes by Zack Brown, and lighting by Brad Fields.

The New York Premiere of Single Eye will take place on Thursday, July 7, led by Isabella Boylston, Thomas Forster, Calvin Royal III, Skylar Brandt, and Cory Stearns. Other New York debuts for the week include Skylar Brandt and Calvin Royal III (second movement), Herman Cornejo (third movement), and Isabella Boylston and Thomas Forster (seventh movement) on Friday, July 8, and Christine Shevchenko and Cory Stearns (second movement) and Devon Teuscher and Calvin Royal III (seventh movement) at the matinee on Saturday, July 9. Set to music by jazz pianist and composer Jason Moran, with sets and costumes by Robert Rosenwasser and lighting by Jim French, the ballet is inspired by a quote from Scripture: "If thine eye be single, thy whole body shall be full of light" (Matthew 6:22). Single Eye, King's first work for ABT, received its World Premiere on March 16, 2022 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California.

The season's first performance of Jessica Lang's ZigZag on Thursday, July 7 will be led by Devon Teuscher, Cory Stearns, Luciana Paris, Blaine Hoven, Cassandra Trenary, and Joo Won Ahn. Eric Tamm will debut in the ballet on Friday, July 8. Set to 11 American ABT CASTING ANNOUNCED FOR FINAL THREE WEEKS - Page 3 (more) standard songs recorded by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, ZigZag received its World Premiere on October 26, 2021, at the David H. Koch Theater in New York City. The ballet features scenery by Derek McLane, costumes by Wes Gordon, and lighting by Nicole Pearce.

The evening program of American Splendor on Saturday, July 9 will be dedicated to Kevin Mckenzie to mark his final season at the Metropolitan Opera House as ABT's Artistic Director. A special curtain call for McKenzie will include honored guests of ABT's past and present.

Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet will be given eight performances beginning Monday evening, July 11, led by Hee Seo (Juliet), Cory Stearns (Romeo), and Gabe Stone Shayer (Mercutio). Debuts for the week include Garegin Pogossian (Mercutio) on Tuesday, July 12; Christine Shevchenko (Juliet) and Calvin Royal III (Romeo) at the Wednesday, July 13 matinee; Daniel Camargo (Romeo) and Jonathan Klein (Mercutio) at the Wednesday, July 13 evening performance; Thomas Forster (Romeo) on Thursday, July 14; and Cassandra Trenary (Juliet) at the Saturday, July 16 matinee. Set to the score by Sergei Prokofiev, Romeo and Juliet features scenery and costumes by Nicholas Georgiadis, and lighting by Thomas Skelton. Romeo and Juliet received its World Premiere by The Royal Ballet in London on February 9, 1965 and was given its ABT Company Premiere at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. on January 3, 1985 with Leslie Browne and Robert La Fosse in the leading roles.

Tickets

Tickets for American Ballet Theatre's 2022 Metropolitan Opera House season, beginning at $30, are available online, at the Met box office, or by phone at 212-362-6000. The Metropolitan Opera House is located on Broadway between 64th and 65th streets in New York City. For more information, visit ABT's website at www.abt.org.

ABOUT AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE

American Ballet Theatre is one of the greatest dance companies in the world. Revered as a national treasure since its founding season in 1940, its mission is to create, present, preserve, and extend the great repertoire of classical dancing for the widest possible audience. Headquartered in New York City, ABT is the only cultural institution of its size and stature to extensively tour, enchanting audiences for eight decades in 50 U.S. states, 45 countries, and over 480 cities worldwide. ABT's repertoire includes full-length classics from the nineteenth century, the finest works from the early twentieth century, and acclaimed contemporary masterpieces. In 2006, by an act of Congress, ABT was designated America's National Ballet Company®.